I see actualisation of the vision, Odumeje warns

The founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, has advised the government to be very careful about the return of Nnamdi Kanu, the Supreme Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

Odumeje, who gave the warning during one of his recent ministrations captured in a video clip now going viral on social media, predicted that the IPOB leader’s return to Nigeria could amount to great danger to the country.

 

Relating a revelation he claimed to have received from God, Odumeje therefore warned the government of the day to know what to do, to avert a dangerous aftermath of Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest.

 

Odumeje said: “Everybody hear me. You can record it, you can share it on your phone because I see a great danger coming to Nigeria. You can spread the news. I am seeing a great danger, I am seeing darkness.

 

Something dangerous is coming.” The controversial Prophet urged Nigerians not to be deceived by what he described as the prevailing calm atmosphere; adding that he for sees “the return of a dangerous preparation.” “Don’t say that everywhere is calm, there is no calm in anywhere. Nigeria wake up, there is a danger.

 

The disappearing of this man, I am seeing the returning back. It’s not the end, I see the returning back of a dangerous preparation. “I am seeing a fire horse with an angry spirit. I am seeing a great danger coming on this country. And I see…it’s too dangerous what I am looking at … the returning back of Nnamdi Kanu. He continued; “Hmm Nigeria! I am seeing a great darkness. Only God knows what he will do here.

 

Don’t say it’s calm anywhere, there is no calm.” “There is a rising of action in a full force. Nigeria, I am speaking to you to know what to do. I am seeing a fire horse coming to bring his vision through,” Odumeje added.

 

He then prayed for his congregation saying: “Let’s lift our hands to God Almighty, the creator of heaven and Earth, the I am that I am. I see everywhere shaking.

 

It is quiet, it is not silent. It is silence it is not quiet.” He further asked the congregation to lift up their hands to the Lord God as he thanked the Holy Spirit adding; ” Lift up your hands to Jesus. When a man raise doors and keep quiet its not yet done. I pray for you. May the Lord Jesus guide you.

 

May the Lord Jesus protect you, in the name of Jesus. Evil shall not destroy you, in the name if Jesus. May God protect Odumeje you in the name of Jesus.”

