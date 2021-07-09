I see my name on Forbes Rich list someday – Kariboye Igbo, aka Oil Money

Chief Executive Officer, Oil Money Records, Alafaa Kariboye Igbo, has predicted that his name would soon be among the listed Africa’s richest persons by Forbes

Igbo, fondly called ‘Oil Money’, a United Kingdom-based business magnet and philanthropist, is a popular real estate merchant, who has his dragnet spread to other lucrative businesses such as oil & gas, automobile, is well known for giving his heart to help the needy.

Speaking during a recent interview, Oil Money said he is working very hard to ensure his businesses are well positioned to give take him to the status that he will be listed on the Forbes’ Rich List.

“Sure, I see myself being enlisted on Forbes African Richest soon, I am working towards that, I believe God won’t let me down,” said Igbo.

He revealed that he is so divinely blessed to see his name being designated as one of the richest men in Nigeria by some influential publications.

“I think it’s God Doings not my power,” said the Nigerian billionaire who hails from Buguma city in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria.

Among other Nigerian billionaires, Oil Money took a rather different route, selling cars and being an entertainment mogul among other business interests. He said the need to lay one’s eggs in different baskets inspired him to go various business ventures that contribute significantly to his wealth.

He owns Oil Money Records, a British label created to manages the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of intellectual properties. The record label is one of the shakers of showbiz world today.

Oil Money said that he setup Oil Money Record label to assist the young and talented artistes in the industry. According to him, two Nigerians are on the label; Clova Fresh and Jaydboy, while the plan is to sign more artistes in the future.

“At Oil Money Records, we signed on artistes based on their uniqueness and creativity as these make any individual stand above others. We are not focusing on a particular genre, as we accept all genres, but artistes’ uniqueness and creativity is what matters to us.”

Oil Money is a philanthropist with large heart to help people and he is motivated doing this by self-confidence and loyalty. He is fond of doing a lot of giveaways on the social media especially on Instagram, while also responding to the need of people who reach out to him privately.

“As a public figure, I received thousands of messages daily. I replied the one I could, but soon I will be unveiling a platform where the needy will be answered,” Oil Money said.

