Body & Soul

I see myself as my own competitor, says Kazz Kazzian

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Chief Designer of Kazzian Luxury, Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, fondly called Kazz Kazzian, has said that the trendy fashion brand is out to revolutionise fashion business in the country, especially the styling aspect of the business.

 

He noted that the brand Kazzian has carved a niche for itself in the industry, especially in wardrobe styling, retail fashion styling, prop styling and editorial styling.

 

Speaking during a recent interview, Ahmed, who was born in the FESTAC area of Lagos, talked about the uniqueness of Kazzian’s styling. “My styling is unique, so I try and make my styling different. Although I have never seen anyone as a competitor, I always see myself as my own competitor.

 

 

“We have painstakingly built the Kazzian Luxury into a reliable and trust-worthy brand that meets the expectations of those wearing them. What Kazzian Luxury has going for it besides our many valuable services is the integrity of our brand. Our brand integrity is not in doubt,” he said.

 

Kazz Kazzian has a good number of Nigerian celebrities on its client’s list among who are Davido, Wale MMG, Laycon, Ike, 2Baba, Banky W, Yung6ix, Dr Sid, Iyanya, Solid star, Olamide, Ycee, Ice Prince, Patoranking, Praiz, Tiwa Savage, Chidinma, Reekadobanks, Sean Tizzle, Orezi, Specdo, Mayorkun and others. While he styles for the men folk, his expertise also expands his scope to the female styling as well. “Yes I do style female artiste sometimes,” he enthused.

 

“We deliver on top quality and we don’t just design clothes, joggers, hoodies, caps or jerseys for sale, we do with an eye on meeting the expectations of the many and diverse clients that patronise our brand from Lagos to Port Harcourt, to Abuja to Enugu to London, New York and even Europe.”

 

Kazz Kazzian who has been in the business of styling since 2016 described the journey till now as being amazing and exciting. He said: “To be honest, it’s been really amazing, I became one of the best in my career since my first year, and all I can say is God has really been faithful.”

 

To him, with seven months going into 2021, the year still holds a great prospect for the Fashion House, as the quest of achieving national expansion in 2021 was fully on course notwithstanding, COVID-19 pandemic which has been ravaging the world and the business since last year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Three times Davido showed compassionate side

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After he became one of the highest paid musicians in Africa, a lot has been said about Davido’s character.   While many of his fans believe he must be very arrogant because of his rich and famous status, others see him as proud and bossy. Others created an impression of his personality from his past […]
Body & Soul

The colour code luxury suits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Its a colour coded frenzy from Alancruzer’s formal luxury suits collection. The fashion designer, Damola Cruz and founder of Alancruzer men’s line channels an ultra-sophisticated yet urban design for the spring-summer 2021 season.   The suit collection is packed with colourful monochromatic number. Created with bright colours men rarely think of, like soft pink, vibrant […]
Body & Soul

Puffed sleeves: The allseason trendy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Puffed sleeves is one trend that always finds its way back in every fashion season. Because fashion lovers love to be extra with their style, the extra-large silhouette of this sleeve is everything. It is not only chic and classy, it gets the desired attention. Puffed sleeves are popular demand for couture designers. Aside being […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica