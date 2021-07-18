I see myself as my own competitor, says Kazz Kazzian

Chief Designer of Kazzian Luxury, Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, fondly called Kazz Kazzian, has said that the trendy fashion brand is out to revolutionise fashion business in the country, especially the styling aspect of the business.

He noted that the brand Kazzian has carved a niche for itself in the industry, especially in wardrobe styling, retail fashion styling, prop styling and editorial styling.

Speaking during a recent interview, Ahmed, who was born in the FESTAC area of Lagos, talked about the uniqueness of Kazzian’s styling. “My styling is unique, so I try and make my styling different. Although I have never seen anyone as a competitor, I always see myself as my own competitor.

“We have painstakingly built the Kazzian Luxury into a reliable and trust-worthy brand that meets the expectations of those wearing them. What Kazzian Luxury has going for it besides our many valuable services is the integrity of our brand. Our brand integrity is not in doubt,” he said.

Kazz Kazzian has a good number of Nigerian celebrities on its client’s list among who are Davido, Wale MMG, Laycon, Ike, 2Baba, Banky W, Yung6ix, Dr Sid, Iyanya, Solid star, Olamide, Ycee, Ice Prince, Patoranking, Praiz, Tiwa Savage, Chidinma, Reekadobanks, Sean Tizzle, Orezi, Specdo, Mayorkun and others. While he styles for the men folk, his expertise also expands his scope to the female styling as well. “Yes I do style female artiste sometimes,” he enthused.

“We deliver on top quality and we don’t just design clothes, joggers, hoodies, caps or jerseys for sale, we do with an eye on meeting the expectations of the many and diverse clients that patronise our brand from Lagos to Port Harcourt, to Abuja to Enugu to London, New York and even Europe.”

Kazz Kazzian who has been in the business of styling since 2016 described the journey till now as being amazing and exciting. He said: “To be honest, it’s been really amazing, I became one of the best in my career since my first year, and all I can say is God has really been faithful.”

To him, with seven months going into 2021, the year still holds a great prospect for the Fashion House, as the quest of achieving national expansion in 2021 was fully on course notwithstanding, COVID-19 pandemic which has been ravaging the world and the business since last year.

