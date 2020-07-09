I severed my husband’s genitals for being unfaithful – Wife

Come to my aid, victim begs Nigerians

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, yesterday told journalists in Jalingo, Taraba State, that she cut off her husband’s penis because he was unfaithful. The incident occurred at Tella village in Gossol Local Government area of the state. The victim, Mr. Umar Ali, has called on Nigerians to help him to settle his mounting hospital bills. Halima, who was paraded by the police, said she had anger issues. She said: “He knows I am very hot tempered. Since we got married in the last 10 years it has been from one quarrel to another. People have always tried to settle our quarrels but it has not been successful.

“When I heard that he was cheating on me, the devil entered into my heart and I cut off his penis. We already have four children. I am calling on my fellow women not to be too hot tempered.” Halima, who is also a few months pregnant, said she was now remorseful, noting that she regretted her actions.

“It was the work of the devil,” she added. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. David Misal, told journalists that on July 1, 2020, Halima allegedly cut off the penis of her husband, Mr. Umar Ali, with a sharp knife because of a quarrel a day earlier.

Misal said the suspect would be charged to court for attempted culpable homicide. Meanwhile, the victim, Ali, who is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gombe, said on the phone that he was praying to God to get well so as to get back to his normal life. He said: “I was asleep when my wife, Halima, sliced off my penis. It is so sad that the wife I got married to chose to end my life this way. Right now, I just want to get well and move on with my life. I also wish members of the public could come to my aid to pay my hospital bills.” Ali explained that since he took a second wife three years ago, Halima had become very troublesome and unruly in the house. The victim, who was earlier admitted at the FMC, Jalingo, was later referred to the FMC, Gombe. Also paraded yesterday were six kidnappers, one Facebook account hacker and a job scammer. The PPRO, Misal, said the suspects would soon be arraigned.

