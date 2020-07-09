Metro & Crime

I severed my husband’s genitals for being unfaithful – Wife

Posted on Author Ben Adaji Comment(0)

Come to my aid, victim begs Nigerians

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, yesterday told journalists in Jalingo, Taraba State, that she cut off her husband’s penis because he was unfaithful. The incident occurred at Tella village in Gossol Local Government area of the state. The victim, Mr. Umar Ali, has called on Nigerians to help him to settle his mounting hospital bills. Halima, who was paraded by the police, said she had anger issues. She said: “He knows I am very hot tempered. Since we got married in the last 10 years it has been from one quarrel to another. People have always tried to settle our quarrels but it has not been successful.

“When I heard that he was cheating on me, the devil entered into my heart and I cut off his penis. We already have four children. I am calling on my fellow women not to be too hot tempered.” Halima, who is also a few months pregnant, said she was now remorseful, noting that she regretted her actions.

“It was the work of the devil,” she added. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. David Misal, told journalists that on July 1, 2020, Halima allegedly cut off the penis of her husband, Mr. Umar Ali, with a sharp knife because of a quarrel a day earlier.

Misal said the suspect would be charged to court for attempted culpable homicide. Meanwhile, the victim, Ali, who is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gombe, said on the phone that he was praying to God to get well so as to get back to his normal life. He said: “I was asleep when my wife, Halima, sliced off my penis. It is so sad that the wife I got married to chose to end my life this way. Right now, I just want to get well and move on with my life. I also wish members of the public could come to my aid to pay my hospital bills.” Ali explained that since he took a second wife three years ago, Halima had become very troublesome and unruly in the house. The victim, who was earlier admitted at the FMC, Jalingo, was later referred to the FMC, Gombe. Also paraded yesterday were six kidnappers, one Facebook account hacker and a job scammer. The PPRO, Misal, said the suspects would soon be arraigned.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Impeachment: Imo peace parley ends in fracas as lawmaker attacks female colleague

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Efforts to broker peace among warring lawmakers following the plot to impeach the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has ended in fiasco. The parley ended when one of the lawmakers supporting the Speaker, Hon. Samuel Otuibe allegedly attacked a female colleague and two other lawmakers with a wine bottle and […]
Metro & Crime

Lions Club decries poor attention to waste management

Posted on Author ony Okuyeme

Tony Okuyeme Newly elected District Governor of Lions Club, District 404A1, Lion Tokunbo Aromolaran, has decried the poor attention paid to waste management. He said: “In many areas waste is carelessly dumped on roadsides, creating incubation sites for diseases and plagues.”   Aromolaran, who stated this at a media conference held in Lagos to share […]
Metro & Crime

How suspected kidnappers killed victims after collecting N7.5m ransom  – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested a kidnap syndicate, who allegedly killed three of their victims, after collecting N7.5 million ransom from family members. Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure, Monday, in Abuja, during a presentation of a total of 26 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: