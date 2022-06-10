I shelved presidential ambition to support Tinubu for national unity – Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday said he decided to step down his presidential ambition in favour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the interest of unity in the South West and the development of Nigeria in general. The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader won the presidential ticket of the party after Tuesday’s primary election.

He added: “Though there is nothing bad in high aspiration yet, it’s necessary to act in the interest of unity of Nigerians.” He expressed confidence that Tinubu’s journey to victory would commence with the electoral success of the APC governorship candidate in the state on June 18, when Biodun Oyebanji emerges as governor.

Fayemi, who was given a heroic welcome to Ekiti after his participation in the presidential primary of the party held on Tuesday, was welcomed from Ondo-Ekiti border town by APC members, cheered by a crowd at Igbara Odo, Ilawe, Odo and Ado-Ekiti, as part of the welcome rally organised for him by the party after the presidential primary. At the shadow poll that took place in Abuja with 23 presidential contestants, Fayemi stepped down for Tinubu, who had now emerged the party’s candidate. Addressing the party supporters at the Fajuyi Pavilion, in Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi said the party was resolute to deliver Ekiti to APC, by ensuring that the governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, wins the June 18 poll and send a signal that Tinubu is well-fortified to win the coming presidential poll.

Fayemi applauded Ekiti delegates and party faithful across Nigeria for demonstrating enormous support for him during his consultations to states, saying the success of the shadow election, had proved the bookmakers and naysayers, who predicted doom for APC, wrong. “I thank all our members for this rousing welcome. I never knew this would happen to welcome me back home.

They may say Ekiti people are stubborn, but we are very honourable. “From next week Saturday, we will continue to see the effect of my action. Asiwaju’s winning will begin from Ekiti and Osun governorship elections. Before 12 noon on June 18, news will be filtering out that Biodun Oyebanji has won. Those who hate him are now getting weary. “By Tuesday next week, the presidential candidate of our party and incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and bigwigs in APC will be in Ekiti during the grand finale of our party to mobilise for Oyebanji. “In this battle, we are going, don’t fear anything.

There is nothing to fear. Those who are threatening will do nothing. From one village to another, farmstead to another, we will reach everywhere to campaign for Oyebanji. I am now back home fully,” Fayemi said. Justifying his presidential ambition, Fayemi posited that he decided to veer into the race with that unflagging belief that he possesses sterling qualities to be president and not out of over-ambition or unbridled propensity to seek for elective positions. He added: “In Nigeria today, they knew that good things can come out of our Nazareth in Ekiti. Some of our people were not really happy with the way things went, but God knew about it. “The most significant thing there was that God sent us on a journey that we should ensure that Yoruba witnesses no disunity, so that we can have progress, peace and development. “It was also part of our mission for Nigeria to be united and prosper and that was what I went to do in that presidential convention; and we did the job and the accolades are coming”.

