Sports

I should have quit before Tokyo Games, says Biles

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Four-times Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles told New York Magazine that she should have quit gymnastics “way before Tokyo,” where she suffered from a case of “twisties” that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds.

The 24-year-old American dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games, the team competition in July, after just one vault and later said she was struggling with the “twisties,” a serious mental block in which gymnasts lose their sense of orientation, reports Reuters

In an interview released on Monday, Biles told the publication that she struggled with anxiety after arriving in Tokyo.

“If you looked at everything I’ve gone through for the past seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team,” said Biles, citing the time former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar spent in the media before he was given two prison sentences of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years for molesting gymnasts.

“I should have quit way before Tokyo.”

The 19-time world championship title-holder told lawmakers earlier this month how the FBI and U.S. gymnastic and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse that she and hundreds of other athletes suffered from Nassar.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

2020 Paralympic Games: Dare urges Team Nigeria to excel in Tokyo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has urged Team Nigeria to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo to excel and make the country proud while expressing confidence on the team’s ability to shine as the Games got underway yesterday.   “Based on condition precedent and the resilience of our special athletes especially when […]
Sports

Gusau: Why AFN PUMA money was paid into a private account

Posted on Author Reporter

  Embattled Shehu Ibrahim Gusau, the suspended President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has admitted the money paid by sportswear and equipment company, PUMA was paid into an account not belonging to the federation. Gusau also admitted, for the first time in an interview on a Nigerian television network, Africa Independent Television (AIT) […]
Sports

Blow for Nigeria as Low invites Uduokhai to Germany national team

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian descent Felix Uduokhai has been handed his maiden invitation to the Germany national team for upcoming matches against the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain.   Uduokhai’s invitation to Joachim Low’s latest squad comes as a blow to Nigeria who was aiming to secure his commitment, reports goal.   The 23-year-old, who was born to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica