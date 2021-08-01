I shun church offering because of ‘hot women’ –Gospel

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Samuel Opoku, has just quit standing to accept offerings during church service when appointed to do so, because he could no longer tolerate how female worshippers show off their skin and cleavage. The celebrated gospel artiste expressed his disenchantment when he appeared on Nana Ama Mc- Brown’s “United Showbiz” show over the weekend. Bro Sammy, as he is fondly called, also debunked claims that contemporary gospel musicians aren’t emulating the precedent set by the old gospel musicians. According to Sammy, there’s a growing perception that the old gospel musicians churned out better gospel songs and lived better lives than the contemporary ones. He however believes that the new crop of gospel musicians deserve awards because they have been able to stand temptations the old gospel musicians would fail to stand. His words: “It’s wrong when people compare olden gospel musicians to contemporary gospel musicians.” “In the olden days, women covered themselves up when performing gospel songs in church, but in this era, women lift their breasts to dance to praises. “We have been able to stand temptations. We have done better than the old gospel musicians. In the olden days, you can’t lift your breast while praise service is ongoing in church,” Sammy told Nana Ama McBrown’s “UTV on July 24. He said the temptations contemporary gospel musicians are enduring can’t be compared to the olden days. For him, women were covered up in the olden days but the new era witnessed naked women. “During the days in the Bible, Peter preached to women who had covered themselves from head to toe. These days, women show a lot of flesh during worship. We are doing better. You cannot compare the temptations in the olden days to today,” he added. “I’ve stopped standing in to accept offerings in the church because the kind of walking ladies walk during that period is unacceptable. The new era gospel artistes deserve awards because of how we have been able to stand temptations,” Sammy stresse

