Faith

I shun church offering because of ‘hot women’ –Gospel

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Samuel Opoku, has just quit standing to accept offerings during church service when appointed to do so, because he could no longer tolerate how female worshippers show off their skin and cleavage. The celebrated gospel artiste expressed his disenchantment when he appeared on Nana Ama Mc- Brown’s “United Showbiz” show over the weekend. Bro Sammy, as he is fondly called, also debunked claims that contemporary gospel musicians aren’t emulating the precedent set by the old gospel musicians. According to Sammy, there’s a growing perception that the old gospel musicians churned out better gospel songs and lived better lives than the contemporary ones. He however believes that the new crop of gospel musicians deserve awards because they have been able to stand temptations the old gospel musicians would fail to stand. His words: “It’s wrong when people compare olden gospel musicians to contemporary gospel musicians.” “In the olden days, women covered themselves up when performing gospel songs in church, but in this era, women lift their breasts to dance to praises. “We have been able to stand temptations. We have done better than the old gospel musicians. In the olden days, you can’t lift your breast while praise service is ongoing in church,” Sammy told Nana Ama McBrown’s “UTV on July 24. He said the temptations contemporary gospel musicians are enduring can’t be compared to the olden days. For him, women were covered up in the olden days but the new era witnessed naked women. “During the days in the Bible, Peter preached to women who had covered themselves from head to toe. These days, women show a lot of flesh during worship. We are doing better. You cannot compare the temptations in the olden days to today,” he added. “I’ve stopped standing in to accept offerings in the church because the kind of walking ladies walk during that period is unacceptable. The new era gospel artistes deserve awards because of how we have been able to stand temptations,” Sammy stresse

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Adeboye finally condoles with Evelyn Joshua, SCOAN family

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has finally broken his silence on the death of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.   In a condolence letter signed by the preacher and addressed to the wife of the late prophet, Mrs […]
Faith

2020 pilgrimage: Why we took Nigeria’s insecurity to Jordan –CAN

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jordan

Following Israeli government’s closure of the border to pilgrims as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), resorted to the Kingdom of Jordan as an alternative for Nigerian Christians to visit and offer prayers at biblical sites in the Holy Land. In the history of Nigeria’s pilgrimage to the […]
Faith

God desires good things for his children

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

    F rom the outset of creation God has a perfect plan for his children that he placed our first parents Adam and Eve in the beautiful Garden of Eden. An estate that has everything man needed for his perfect living. It is unfortunate man disobeyed God leading to his eventual ejection from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica