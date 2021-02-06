Arts & Entertainments

I signed a contract to be her husband for only 8 years; it has expired but I still love my wife and kids – Man cries out

A man has cried out on social media after his contract marriage with his wife expired but is now deeply in love with her and his children. According to the story shared on Twitter, the man in question said his contract wife, Cynthia, placed him on a N200k salary on monthly basis.

The terms and conditions of the contract state that asides the N200k monthly pay, she would pay him off with N5million upon expiration of their contract. It was agreed that after eight years, he would act as though they have family crisis and then kick his wife and children out of his home and should never accept pleas from his wife’s people when they come begging. He is also not allowed to ever come back to lay claims on the four children they had during their contract marriage.

As reported, the woman fulfilled her part of the contract including the man’s N5million payoff, but upon expiration, the man has refused to send her and their children packing as initially agreed, saying he has now deeply fallen in love with his wife and children and that he only accepted the terms and conditions because he was poor at the time.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Soldier advises youths against looting NYSC food items

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A viral video has shown moment youths were hailing a Nigerian soldier, who addressed them calmly and advised them against looting food items meant for the national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members resuming on November 10, at the NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja. He started by explain that he is also a youth like […]
Arts & Entertainments

How boy was rescued after stepmother chained him for two years alongside animals

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A young boy, Jibril Aliyu, from Badariya Area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State has been rescued from the hands of his wicked stepmothers who chained him for two years. Little Jibril reportedly lost his mother two years ago and ever since then, he was denied shelter, clothing, food, not to talk of healthcare. According to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Execute looters of public funds, Atuma tells National Assembly

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

A Nigerian arts and entertainment executive based in Canada, Pascal Atuma has advised the National Assembly to consider passing a bill that would execute any public officer who loots public finds by firing squad. Atuma, who is also the CEO Tabic Records limited, VP Tabic Inc Nigeria and Tabic Inc Canada, recommended this through his […]

