I sing for growth of the faith, says Gospel singer, Mr Josh

Like in the Bible, Joshua Musa is that voice in the Northern wilderness with the gospel song about Jesus Christ. With Mr. Josh, as his stage name, the aspiring gospel singer who hails from Gombe State is optimistic with his first album titled “My Offering” that is dropping this weekend. The singer who is currently based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and married with children speaks with IFEOMA ONONYE on how his talent for singing started and why it is not so easy being a gospel artiste in the Northern part of Nigeria

How did you discover you had singing talent?

I grew up in choir right from the age of 10, and it became a passion that burns inside me anywhere I am and anywhere I go. That is what people easily identify me with, music, I sing all the time.

What other careers are of interest to you besides music?

I am interested in running multiple businesses. I am an entrepreneur basically.

At what point in your career did it dawn on you that gospel music is what you were meant to do?

I would say while in secondary school. Before then, I had only been singing in a choir, a classical choir which has no soloist.

So for the first time I found myself in boarding school away from the choir, and one day I unconsciously started singing in the dormitory, and to my surprise people started gathering to listen to me, and some even urged me to go sing in the school fellowship. After much persuasion, I agreed and other students asked if I could teach them to harmonise the song, which I did.

On Sunday, we gave ourselves a name and were called to minister. That ministration that day gave birth to a musical band that functions even after I left the school.

Tell us the interesting story behind writing your first gospel song?

It was very interesting in the sense that I got the song in a dream. I saw myself singing an unknown song inside the dream and when I woke up, I loved the song. So I had to remain awake the whole night to write it down so I don’t forget the song.

Actually that wasn’t my first time of singing an unknown song in dreams, but most times I forget the song before morning, but this one, I had to stay awake all night singing the song in my mind so that I don’t forget.

Is that song part of the ‘My Offering’ album?

Yes. It is part of the album. The title is “Super Wonder” track 8.

Tell us a little about your educational background where you started singing from way back in your secondary school days?

I went to a Technical College, a boarding school in Bauchi State. After which I proceeded to study Mechanical Engineering in the Polytechnic where I acquired a National Diploma and later a Higher National Diploma and I am currently doing my Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology.

And, yes, to the second question, I started singing solo in secondary school as I earlier narrated.

Back in Polytechnic days, would you say you were among the happening guys in your school or were you among the bookworms?

Happening guys? No, I am a very reserved person. You would hardly notice me in a crowd, unless it’s a music circle. So basically it was books and fellowships and choir that were just the life for me in school then.

It is believed that most gospel musicians are Born Again Christians. Is this always true?

Are you a Born Again Christian? Yes, most gospel ministers if not all are born again. It is very true. To the second question; yes I am born again.

You are an emerging gospel singer, and your career in music is about to kick off. This means you are at the stage where you invest all you have to make it, how do you cope with providing for your family as well?

It’s not very easy to be honest and that was the contributing factor to why it took me this long to release my debut album. I needed to be a little bit stable to enable me function well and not neglect my other responsibilities. With God on my side, I will cope.

Gospel music is not as profitable as secular music. Have you ever considered switching?

Okay, I don’t want to sound too spiritual like we don’t need money as gospel artists, we do, we need financial resources to function in every ministry, that is the fact but, “profits” is not the goal.

Contributing to the growth of the church of Christ is the passion for me, and that is why switching to secular music has never crossed my mind. If along the line God blesses me, to Him be all the glory.

What’s the message you always want to pass with your music?

The message of Christ! Simple. (Smiles)

What is it like being a Christian artiste in Northern Nigeria?

Being a gospel artiste in the North It’s okay, but it still lacks some good musical facilities, exposures and resources as well. It’s tough over there because we are hardly noticed due to these factors I mentioned.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...