I slept in the rain, without food for two days, says Niger Info Commissioner

After a three-day stay with his abductors, the Niger State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Sani, has described his release as divine intervention. In this interview with DANIEL ATORI, he said he is proud that the state government did not pay the N500million ransom demanded by the bandits, adding that, “I would have resigned if they did”

How was your experience in the hands of your abductors?

It was a dehumanizing experience that I don’t wish for my enemy. I was made to sleep in the rains for some days before they decided to give me the trampoline they used in sleeping to keep me from the rains.

Can you describe your stay within the two days with them?

My abduction and treatment was dehumanizing, degrading and humiliating. In fact, I was pushed to a limit I do not wish for anybody. I went through lots of trials in their hands, lots of dehumanizing things.

It is not an experience that I will pray for my greatest enemy. It was dehumanizing, humiliating and degrading but I prayed for them and forgave them.

How and where were you kidnapped?

They picked me from my house after breaking all the doors. It was raining at night. They took me to a no man’s land in the middle of nowhere.

How were you treated sir?

At first, they tied my hands and legs for 48 hours without giving him any food or water. I was exposed to the rains. They did everything to break me but instead of them breaking me, I started breaking them.

They started giving me bread and water. They later untied me and they began to show concern. They even gave me the trampoline they used to cover themselves when they sleep and they allowed me to use it to cover myself in the rains.

How would you describe your release sir?

Well, insha Allah, I would described my release as miraculous and a doing God’s will. It is just a miracle. I believe that it is a miracle. God touched their hearts to release me to reunite with my family.”

They demanded for N500million. How much did you eventually pay?

Honestly, nobody paid any ransom. I was not rescued, I was released. God touched their hearts to release me to reunite with my family. They came with an intention that they will get N200 million from me or my life and they left with no money and with my life intact.

What did the government you serve under do?

I am proud that the government did not pay the ransom demanded by the bandits. I would have resigned if the government had intervened in my case. I am proud to be part of this government.

And the first thing I did when I came out was to send a text message to my Governor to thank him for having the strength of heart not to allow any state machinery intervene in my release because we decided in Council that the Niger State government is averse to the payment of ransom to bandits for any situation, for any case.

I thank the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello led government for standing by its words. They were able to protect the integrity of our government. I prefer to lose my life than to take the government to the cleaners and we succeeded. If

the Government had intervened, what would you have done?

If the government had intervened in my case, I would have resigned because that means we would have been going back on our words.

Why your visit to the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse?

We are both from the same zone. You can see other Commissioners and members of the party around too.

How many of you were abducted?

I was the only one with the kidnappers because the kidnappers even described my case as a high profile kidnap that was well planned and carried out.

In a video of you after your release, you said you have forgiven your abductors. What motivated you to pray and forgive them?

Well, I will like to say that everything that happened, God took charge. While I was talking to them, they were even sober and full of tears that they even said they wouldn’t want to continue with the kidnapping business anymore. I believe Allah used me to preach to them and I pray they can truly repent and convince others to change too.

