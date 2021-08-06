Arts & Entertainments

I slept under bridge, engaged in open defecation – BBNaija’s White Money

Posted on

White Money, a housemate of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6, says he slept under Ojuelegba’s bridge in Lagos and engaged in open defecation during his struggling days. Speaking with other housemates on Tuesday, the 29-year-old photographer said he left Kaduna to Lagos after he was invited to the commercial city by a musician he had helped with her album.

“I was born and raised in the north. I was already making money as a barber in the north, then I came to Lagos after someone I worked on her album called me to come for the video shoot,” he said. “So, I came in and we shot the video and I decided I couldn’t go back to Kaduna, besides it was around when the last crisis happened. So everything was burnt and scattered, there was nothing to go back to. White Money recalled how he started to live under the Ojuelegba bridge after he was asked to leave the house he was squatting in for a month.

