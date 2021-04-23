I sold my female friends’ babies for N800,000 –Suspect

A 33-year-old man, Oluwaseyi Akinsete, has told the police in Akure, Ondo State how he made N800,000 by selling babies in the last two years. The suspect, who was paraded at the state Police Command Headquarters, Akure, was caught alongside his girlfriend, Titilayo Kudaisi, with a toddler they were about to sell. Akinsete disclosed that he started the business in 2019 after he was introduced to it by his friend, John Emeka.

This was as the police also arrested a 25-year-old housewife, Mrs Happiness Emmanuel, for killing her husband’s younger wife, Mrs. Blessing Emmanuel, with a hoe during a fight at their residence, Sunshine Gardens Estate, Oda Road, Akure. But the suspected child trafficker, Akinsete, a father of three, said Emeka helped him to sell his female friend’s baby for N500,000. He also claimed to have sold the baby of his girlfriend, Kudaisi, for N300,000. Confessing that he used to sell the babies to a buyer in Imo State, the suspect said he was on the verge of selling the third baby they stole in Ilorin, Kwara State before they were arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area. He said: “I started this work in 2019. A friend of mine, John Emeka, introduced me to the job after he helped me to sell the child of a girl who was my friend for N500,000.

“In total, I’ve been able to steal three babies since I started the business. We used to sell them to our buyer in Imo State. The guy that used to buy the babies from us told us that he works with an orphanage.” Narrating how she was lured into the business, Akinsete’s girlfriend, Kudaisi, said after meeting the suspect about four months ago, he convinced her to sell her only child. Kudaisi claimed that after selling her only child for N300,000, she and her boyfriend, Akinsete, stole another baby in Ilorin. She said: “This is the first child I stole. We went to steal the child from his parents’ house in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“It’s my boyfriend who’s aware of the movement of the boy’s mother. After surveying the environment, we now moved in to steal the toddler. “I met my boyfriend who lured me into the business in Lagos where I was living. It’s later that he invited me to Ilorin, and I went to meet him with my only child who is three-yearsold.

The father of my child is late. “After arriving in Ilorin, he convinced me that we should sell my baby, a move I disagreed with. I agreed that we should sell the baby after he told me that he would help get my baby back. “We later sold my child to someone in Imo State for N300,000 but I could not get my child back despite his assurance. “It was after we sold my child that we went to steal the baby with me at Ilorin. After stealing the baby, we travelled down to Ondo town in Ondo State and I advised him that we should return the baby because I was scared of the entire thing.” Meanwhile, Happiness, who is the senior wife, was said to have killed Blessing during a fight on April 7. The state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, while parading the suspect, said the body of the new wife had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Akure.

