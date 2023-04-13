Arts & Entertainments News

I Spend Over $60k On Teeth Whitening – Davido

Posted on Author Pandora Peaceman Comment(0)

Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck has expressed shock following the discovery that  Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido spent a whooping sum of $60k to whiten his teeth.

Odumodublvck, a Nigerian rapper took to his verified Twitter handle to reveal the amazing discovery and claimed that the DMW boss confirmed the price to him via a video call.

According to him, Davido laughed it off when he first asked him why his teeth were sparkly white, but eventually, he responded.

He said that the 30-year-old Omo Baba Olowo crooner revealed to him that he had spent $60,000 on getting his teeth done, to which the surprised singer reacted by emphasizing and repeating the same thing.

He said: “DAVIDOS TEETH IS 60k USD. HOW I TAKE KNOW. I SEE AM FOR REAL LIFE. I SAY “GUY WHY ARE YOUR TEETH WHITE LIKE THIS HE SAY: HAHAHA E VIDEO CALL ME. I SAY: GUY, WHY YOUR TEETH WHITE LIKE THIS. E SAY: 60k NIGGA!! FOR TEETH! TEETH O. LOL. TEETH!”

 

 

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pantami: Buhari’s action insensitive –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as insensitive, the presidency’s statement exonerating Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, of allegation of supporting terrorism. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of providing cover for the minister. The party said that this further confirmed […]
News

We’ll be fair, LGC Appeal C’ttee tells Kwara APC members

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Members of the Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) with genuine complaints about the recently concluded Local Government Congresses in the state have been assured of fairness and justice in the treatment of their complaints. Giving the assurance on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing party faithful, the Chairman, Local Government Appeal Committee […]
News Top Stories

39 Catholic priests killed, 30 abducted in 2022 –Report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

At least 39 Catholic priests were killed by gunmen and 30 others abducted in the year 2022, says a new report by SBM Intelligence. In the report entitled “At- 39 Catholic priests killed, 30 abducted in 2022 –Report tacks on Priests” released by the research outfit yesterday, 145 attacks on Catholic priests were recorded last […]

Leave a Reply