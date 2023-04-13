I Spend Over $60k On Teeth Whitening – Davido

Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck has expressed shock following the discovery that Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido spent a whooping sum of $60k to whiten his teeth.

Odumodublvck, a Nigerian rapper took to his verified Twitter handle to reveal the amazing discovery and claimed that the DMW boss confirmed the price to him via a video call.

According to him, Davido laughed it off when he first asked him why his teeth were sparkly white, but eventually, he responded.

He said that the 30-year-old Omo Baba Olowo crooner revealed to him that he had spent $60,000 on getting his teeth done, to which the surprised singer reacted by emphasizing and repeating the same thing.

He said: “DAVIDOS TEETH IS 60k USD. HOW I TAKE KNOW. I SEE AM FOR REAL LIFE. I SAY “GUY WHY ARE YOUR TEETH WHITE LIKE THIS HE SAY: HAHAHA E VIDEO CALL ME. I SAY: GUY, WHY YOUR TEETH WHITE LIKE THIS. E SAY: 60k NIGGA!! FOR TEETH! TEETH O. LOL. TEETH!”

DAVIDOS TEETH IS 60k USD. HOW I TAKE KNOW. I SEE AM FOR REAL LIFE. I SAY “GUY WHY YOUR TEETH WHITE LIKE THIS HIM SAY: HAHAHA E VIDEO CALL ME. I SAY: GUY, WHY YOUR TEETH WHITE LIKE THIS. E SAY: 60k NIGGA!! FOR TEETH! TEETH O. LOL. TEETH! 😂 — DECLAN RICE (@Odumodublvck_) April 13, 2023