I started my art collection business with N11,000 – Iyoghiojie

What does petroleum engineering and visual art have in common? This is the question that easily come mind as you look at the array of works – master pieces – in LVI Art Gallery and Cultural Nexus this brilliant afternoon. The expansive gallery is home to scores of art works across various genres. The man behind the idea is Julius Iyoghiojie, a graduate Petroleum Engineering, whose passion for art promotion is palpable.

The idea is to present Nigerian arts to the world. Situated in the highbrow, serene Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Nigeria, LVI Art Gallery and cultural Nexus is a fully indigenous Nigerian company, documenting, promoting, trading and developing contemporary Nigerian artworks, as well as showcasing Nigerian rich cultural heritage for Nigerian and opening the same to the rest of the world.

We are located in the commercial City of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos, Nigeria. “Our mission is to redefine the art space in Nigeria in terms of art collections, art awareness, art appreciation and utilization, art pricing,quality finishing and documentation, promoting and providing means for everyone to own a and become art lovers and collectors, also to increase the potentials and reach of Nigerian artists to the world,” he says, in an interview with New Telegraph, adding that their vision is to be the best and first choice for artists, art collectors, and enthusiasts in Nigeria contemporary Art space for art development and acquisition.

On presenting Nigerian arts to the world, the focus, he says, “is on contemporary Nigerian artists in visual and performing art disciplines. Under visual art, our areas of specialties are drawings and painting of different media (oil, acrylic, pastel, charcoal, pencil, watercolor etc.) on board, canvas, mall, paper etc.

we also have sculptural works from wood, metal, metal foil, fiber, bronze, clay etc. In addition we work commissioned works / projects, training, seminars and workshops, exhibitions and auctions relating to art and culture as well as Art evaluation and listing.” According to him, he started art collection since his undergraduate days at the University of Benin.

“The beauty of life is the complexity of life and the gift of God, which is our imagination. Yes, I studied Petroleum Engineering at the University of Benin, I graduated in 2000. I have more than 20 years’ experience. But I have not really worked as a petroleum engineer. I started my art collection in 1994, in University of Benin, when I was in year one and it during ASUU strike.

“I grew up in Benin. My elder brother is an artist. He graduated from Auchi Polytechnic. He was in Ekewan Campus, where they have arts students in Benin. He was with the other artists there, working, keeping themselves busy. I went there and I saw the beautiful works they were producing. Although, before then, I like art. So, I was curious, but my curiosity was not about just simple admiration, it was equally about how to acquire and how to let people see what I have seen. I felt that more people need to see what I have seen.

That was my idea, which is that more people need to see and appreciate these beautiful things. I was told that art is not really for students, that it is expensive. But I told them that I believe if you can put your mind in something you can acquire it. So, I discussed with them, and I went into commercial terms with them – my brother and his friends – and they produced works for me. My mother financed my first art business. She had great faith me. Imagine, me a year one student at the time, and she gave me N11,000 to start my art business.

I went to Port Harcourt, and started selling the works. That was where I started my art commarketing business, and that was my first visit to Port Harcourt. I was able to repay mother her money back within one week of my trip to Port Harcourt. From there, there was no stopping. Continuing, he says, “I tell people one very simple thing, which is that ‘I tell people what I believe and what I see. My art marketing strategy has not changed. What I said in 1994 I am still telling people today, which is ‘your television set will become old model; your car will become old model; your furniture will become obsolete, not even old model, it will be useless. It’s only the art works in your house that will be priceless. “But the arts of 1994 we still have them till today. So, I have not changed my marketing strategy because it is a string belief and strong conviction of what I know.

So, all I did and do till now is how to get people to love this art because I am in love with art. That is my major focus, which is how to get more people to see it, because when they see it they will have it, they will definitely acquire it. “So, that is the relationship, it’s a passion. As I said, I started art works and was selling to people in Port Harcourt; I started selling to students in University of Benin, my neighbours my friends. I did that till graduation, and after graduation I started working. I started working in 2000, as a logistics person. I have 21 years’ experience in logistics – clearing and forwarding. I have a mobile platform which I use top move my heavy art work. It was designed by me and I told somebody to produce it. I teach my staff about material handling with care. We have a workshop where we produce frames in-house to increase speed and service efficiency.

As an engineer you are taught marketing, you are taught production, drawings…” In creative space, in visual art, he enthuses, “I am not looking at what I call the mechanical creations; I am not looking at the electrical creations, I am looking at what I call human creativity, human ingenuity being displayed and being created by humans.

I focus more on the natural, which is manmade. Our beads are manmade; our draught set, manmade, hand crafted and hand-painted works. “Before the COVID-19, we used to have our games night every last Saturday of the month. People play drafts, ayo, ludo; we also have the monopoly but is the Lagos State edition. We have the board games here. People come for here networking, for interaction.” Iyoghioji believes that art appreciation in Nigeria is increasing. “When I started in 1994, I had 50/50 in terms of Nigerians and foreigners as clients. But now I have 90% Nigerians and 10% foreigners as clients, and our clients cut across. I am a strong advocate of telling banks and companies that they should not give computer as gift; don’t give hampers, don’t give fridge, and don’t give television as gifts. Give art works. And they have seen the impacts of that. So, it has increased our patronage.”

Like this: Like Loading...