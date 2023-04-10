I Started Producing Music At Age 12 – Pheelz

28-year-old Nigerian music producer and singer, Phillip Kayode Moses, better known as Pheelz, has revealed when he started his music production career.

Pheelz who spoke in a recent interview with Hot 97 FM, New York in the United States of America (USA) revealed he started his music career at the age of 12 years.

“I got my first internship at 12. It was a huge record label called Coded Tunes in Nigeria and by one of the biggest legends in the music production industry. His name is ID Cabasa.

“That was who I interned under, then started learning the ropes. Before that, I had taught myself how to play the keys, how to play the drums, a little bit of the flute and the piccolo and the saxophone, and the guitar and all that. But that internship launched me into the full music producer/songwriter vibe.”

He came to the limelight after his works and collaboration with top Nigerian artists.

Pheelz who is currently under the Riidiimacool record label has worked with several artists and musicians.

Those who have worked with include Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, M.I Abaga, Wande Coal and Runtown, amongst others.

Pheelz produced Oleamide’s Baddest Guy Ever Liveth album

