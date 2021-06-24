I started robbing since I was seven, says 28-yr-old suspect

…’I wanted to be like Anini, Shina Rambo’

A 28-year-old suspected armed robber, Gbenga Kikiowo has disclosed that he began robbing at the age of seven in order to become

as notorious like Ishola Oyenusi, Lawrence Anini and Shina Rambo.

Kikiowo, who was arrested alongside one of his gang members, Tope Aladeloye, 25, made the confession when he was paraded at the state headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Akure, Ondo State capital on Thursday.

The suspect, who said he started robbing at his home town in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state at a tender age, disclosed that he had been to jail three times and he blamed spiritual attacks for his engagement in social vices.

Narrating how he was arrested in Akure, Kikiowo, who disclosed that he had participated in armed robberies in Ghana, said that it was when he was on his way to buy bullets ahead of an operation within Oke-Aro area of the state capital that he was nabbed.

He said: “I called my partner who normally go with me for operations. I informed him that have a gun with me but there’s no bullet. So he told me to bring the gun to down to Akure from Ife which I did. It was on our to buy the cartridge that we were arrested by the Scopion Squad of the police.

“Honestly, I don’t have any genuine reason to what led me to crime because I was born into a very rich family. I suddenly started stealing from my parents. They believed in traditional custom and that’s what they practice, so the more they use spiritual solution for me to stop my criminal act, it’s the more I steal.

“I even went to Ghana to rob. After a while, I brought my squad to Nigeria and we were arrested during an operation in 2015 and we were remanded at the Olokuta Prison.

“My father’s name is Kikiowo Ayodele. He’s a very popular man in Igbara-Oke axis and married six wives with 24 children. He’s a well known retired soldier and also a farmer. He is rich in his own way, not educated but believes in his rugged life and farming.

“My last hope was the gun I was caught with because I had made up my mind to quit local crime for big ones, like going internationally. That’s why I took the risk to look for a gun. I wanted to become an international armed robber like Mufu Olosha Oko and Oyenusi because I wanted my name to reign. I believed that it’s through crime that it could reign.”

Speaking on Kikiowo’s arrest, the State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami said on May 24, 2021, the command received an intelligence report about a gang of armed robbers set to carry out a robbery operation in Akure metropolis.

The police boss said on receipt of the information, detectives swung into action and in the process, one Kikiowo and Aladeloye were arrested at Oke-Aro, Akure.

Like this: Like Loading...