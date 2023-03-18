I started Royal Hugs Surprises out of depression – Oyesanya Deborah

Making people happy has now become a serious business. Surprise vendors have become significant in the build of people’s big days, as various individuals and families are willing to go extra miles in putting smiles on the faces of their loved ones. A reputable figure in the Nigerian sphere of surprise packages is Oyesanya Deborah Oluwatoyin, who is the Lead Creative at Royal Hugs Surprises. Deborah revealed that she started the business in 2015, as a way of getting out of depression. In her words, “the business started eight years ago precisely.

I was depressed. I didn’t know where my life was leading, I didn’t know why I was created and suddenly someone gave me a cake on my birthday and he made me happy, he made me feel like billion dollars and lifted my spirit. Then I thought to myself, why I don’t just start making people happy by handling surprises for them.”

The Caleb University graduate recounts her journey so far in the events industry, noting that it has been an amazing experience, as the business has given her the opportunity to meet many people of reputable standards. According to her, “growth to me is people around me growing, seeing them succeed, you know, to me that is growth.” She goes further to emphasise the beauty of giving, which is a special quality she holds dearly. When asked why she loves to give, she responded by saying, “I don’t know, I think it’s because am the only child and “Mo ti jiya ri” (I have suffered before) when I was in London, I was homeless and I didn’t have nothing.

