I still cherish playing with Pele during visit to Nigeria –Owolabi

A former international, Dr. Felix Owolabi, has expressed how he felt when he played alongside late football legend, Edson Arantes do Nacimento popularly called Pele, in 1977 during his visit to Nigeria. Owolabi recalled that he was already a fan of the late Brazilian even before the visit. He noted that the exploits of Pele in Brazil’s triumph at the 1970 World Cup was huge and he took him as a role model since that time. Pele visited Nigeria in 1977 with his team, Cruizero FC, and in a friendly encounter against Raccah Rovers of Kano, Owolabi featured and the memories linger on in the heart of the former international.

“I never imagined I would meet such a celebrity. But I played against him, he shook my hands, embraced me and above all he gave a good remark about me after the match, telling the world that I would be a great player for Nigeria. This made me to love him the more.” Owolabi said the death of Pele was received by the world just like that of late Pope John Paul II.

He said: “Pele was a super great person and that was why the world stood still for him like the time Pope John Paul II died. “Let me also stress that Pele made the iconic Jersey number 10 special because anyone with that jersey must be inspirational, must connect to the team and he must have the quality of a game changer in the team. Pele lives on and remains the ultimate GOAT in football.”

The former international also revealed that there were talks about Pele visiting Nigeria in search of his roots. “I cannot confirm this but truth is Pele went to ‘Isale Eko’ (Lagos Island) in search of his roots. You know some Brazilians are in Lagos and so that is why Pele always want the best for Nigerian football,” Owolabi stressed.

