I still feel hurt not playing at the World Cup –Christian Chukwu

Former coach and captain of the Super Eagles Christian Chukwu, in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, said the neglect of the national league triggered the decline in Nigerian football.

How will you compare Nigerian football in your days and now?

Nigerian football is going up and down and the level of progress has not been steady. Sometimes we are up there and sometimes we are very low on the rating list. For me, Nigerian football is down because the home-based boys are being neglected and that makes our league uninteresting. The home-based boys are playing with the expectations of growing and advancing to bigger leagues. But when they discover that they do not have the much-expected and much-needed encouragement from the handlers of our league they prefer to go out of the country in search of greener pastures. During our own time, the national team was built from our league and from the homeboys who were from different teams in the country. We had players from Rangers, Shooting Stars, Stationery Stores, Spartans, New Nigerian Bank, Mighty Jets, Water Corporation Abiola Babes, and a host of others. From these clubs, we formed the national team and it was formidable; it was the toast of the country and we performed well. It was a thing of pride and honour to play for your country and everyone looked forward to wearing the green and white jersey and as a matter of fact, you had to earn it and you must work hard to make the list of the Green Eagles of Nigeria.

What can we do to improve the league?

Well, the only way out is for us to scout for good players and have good coaches and team managers. The Nigerian league should be made to be attractive with facilities and sponsorship. In the past, we had the Academicals tournaments where young players and great talents were discovered and they came from post-primary schools and the best were selected and our foot-ball teams picked them to play at our national league and from there they joined the national team. Even when we had such big teams in Europe, our national league was interesting and had big players from other parts of Africa coming to play here. We had corporate bodies and companies coming in to sponsor our teams; we also had the Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria that produced the team that won the U-16 World Cup in China and those that played in U-17 and U-20 World Cup and the U- 23 in the Olympic Games. Today what has become of the fate of the youth progammes? Those programmes were designed to produce greater stars of tomorrow and to graduate them into the national team so that a particular set of players would not remain in the national team for long even when they are getting older and tired. But what do we have today? Our young boys are leaving the country for greener pastures because they have lost confidence in our league.

We must have to get it right if our football can come back to those glorious days and we have the men and materials to get it right. In terms of facilities, the state and federal governments have provided the facilities for us to go far. But it is my view that government should remove its hands from running the clubs and allow the public to manage and run these clubs. But a lot of private teams are not doing well in the country… This is because the government clubs are giving them tough times and they cannot meet up with the government clubs. An individual cannot run a football club, a club is owned and run by society or community. If you assemble 10 individual club owners, they cannot manage a club.

The last African Nations Cup has come and gone, what is your assessment of the Super Eagles that crashed out in the Second Round of the tournament?

The problem started earlier before the tournament and this is because the coach that trained them was not the one that took them to the Nations Cup. The new coach took over one week to AFCON and you don’t expect them to do any magic. So they went there and they did their best and their best was not good enough for us. Had it been that the coach started early enough he would have known what to do.

What are Super Eagles’ chances at the World Cup even though we still have a huddle to cross in the match against Ghana?

Let us qualify first and when we do we can now talk about the World Cup. The coach is still using the team that played at AFCON. After that we can now sit down to talk about the World Cup.

Could you share your experience as a national team coach?

You know that before I became the head coach, I had worked with Clemens Westerhoff and while working with him, we won the African Nation’s Cup, we qualified for the USA ’94 World Cup and we won so many tournaments, and so from there, I had garnered a lot of experience. I look forward to seeing Nigeria having a team as strong as that and even a better side. We still have young people who have the talent and are ready to deliver; all that we need is to encourage them and give them exposure and the best would come out of them.

How do you see the Rangers of old and the one of today?

Rangers is still Rangers and it has not changed. This is the only team that has not gone on relegation in the history of the Nigerian league. I know what you mean by that question but Rangers have not changed and on the league table as we speak, the team is number three and the team is doing well as far as I am concerned. Also, remember that the circumstances are not the same but the team has not changed.

There is this mass exodus of young players to Europe why is it so?

This is because you don’t give them chance in the national team. They will tell you that you are not playing in Europe hence you cannot make the national team. Nobody looks at the home-based players and that is why they are interested in going to play in Europe and when they get there and play for one or two teams they are now invited to the national team which was not the same during our own time.

Are you not worried that most of our stars die out of poverty once they retire and they do not get assistance from anyone?

That is the problem. You spend your youthful age serving your country and winning medals for your country and doing the country proud. After that, you retire into poverty. It is not their fault but the fault of the country. I also know some of our greats that are not poor and they are doing well. Also, some public-spirited individuals and corporate bodies, as well as governments, have been supportive; people like Gov Wille Obiano of Anambra State and most state governors, they pay us stipend and take care of our medical bills and some of us are political appointees and we thank them for remembering us; this is a tonic for upcoming sportsmen and women in the country to play for their country.

How did you come about the name Chairman?

You have to ask the late football commentator Ernest Okonkwo. This iconic commentator gave me the name Chairman because I was the captain of the team and I played in the defence where I could see everyone and talk to them about their positions on the football pitch and I will call you and say look back, look left go right and fall back. Yes, the coach was not there with us on the field but I was there to make sure everything falls in place. I would call you to take correction and there was discipline and because football is teamwork, we played like a team to win. Sometimes I would go forward and come back and someone would take charge of my position while I was out there and that is it. But sometimes you might make some mistakes and Emma Okala with other defenders would stand in and that is teamwork at play.

That reminds us of the 1978 World Cup qualifying match against Tunisia when one of our players scored an own goal which denied the Eagles the opportunity of playing at the Mundial?

Anyway, I played at the Nations Cup, Olympic Games, and all that but I didn’t play at the World Cup. I felt bad about it and I am still feeling bad about the fact that I didn’t play in the World Cup and whatever happened in that match was not really anybody’s fault because we played better than Tunisia and we stood a better chance of qualifying but all is now history.

