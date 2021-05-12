I still have a future with Chelsea – Moses

Former Super Eagles and Spartak Moscow winger, Victor Moses, has said that he still has a future with former club, Chelsea. The former Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United star disclosed that if given the chance by current Chelsea Coach, Thomas Tuchel he will help the team in making runs in the right wing. “I have unfinished business with Chelsea, the club that made me who I am today.

“I think I can help Tuchel to make some good ball runs in the right wing if given a chance,” the former Inter Milan star said. The 30-year-old who joined Chelsea from Wigan in 2012 was instrumental in the Antonio Conte’s English Premier League winning team in 2016/2017 season. However, Moses who made 87 appearances for the Blues was on loan to six different clubs including his current one, Spartak Moscow of Russia The Russian club will pay Chelsea £4m to sign Victor Moses on a permanent deal should they qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. The winger has scored three goals and provided two assists in 17 league appearances for Domenico Tedesco’s side. Spartak Moscow occupy third position on the Russian Premier League table with 53 points from 28 matches. Moses retired from international football after the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He made 37 appearances for the Super Eagles in an international career that spanned six years – 2012 to 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...