I still hear my father’s voice, says Oge, Ras Kimono’s daughter

Nigerian singer and daughter of Ras Kimono, Oge says she still hears the voice of the late reggae icon. Kimono passed away in June 2018. In an interview recently, Oge also said she feels her late dad’s presence, adding that “it makes me want to do more.” The singer said her late father played a big role in her music career. “Another drive for me in recent times is that I still get to hear my father’s voice.

Years after his passing, I still feel his presence. It makes me want to do more so that my own children will feel the same way I feel each time they hear my voice,” she said. “My father obviously played and still plays a big role in my musical career being that he was my first teacher and encouraged my musical quest. My very first professional job as a back-up singer was working in my father’s band.

“His dedication to his craft and confidence in the originality of his style and of course the content of his message has influenced me positively as I exhibit these same characteristics consciously and unconsciously. The songwriter’s debut album ‘Good Ole Days’, which was released in 2019, featured the likes of Jesse Jagz and the late Sound Sultan. The Abuja-based singer also disclosed that she is open to collaborations with some of the Nigerian music heavyweights. “I am definitely looking at more collaborations in the industry with the likes of TuBaba, Tarrus Riley, Queen Ifrica, Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel, Asake, to mention a few out of a long list. These people have their unique sounds and standout in their own way,” she added.

