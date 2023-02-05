Body & Soul

I still hear my father’s voice, says Oge, Ras Kimono’s daughter

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE Comment(0)

Nigerian singer and daughter of Ras Kimono, Oge says she still hears the voice of the late reggae icon. Kimono passed away in June 2018. In an interview recently, Oge also said she feels her late dad’s presence, adding that “it makes me want to do more.” The singer said her late father played a big role in her music career. “Another drive for me in recent times is that I still get to hear my father’s voice.

Years after his passing, I still feel his presence. It makes me want to do more so that my own children will feel the same way I feel each time they hear my voice,” she said. “My father obviously played and still plays a big role in my musical career being that he was my first teacher and encouraged my musical quest. My very first professional job as a back-up singer was working in my father’s band.

“His dedication to his craft and confidence in the originality of his style and of course the content of his message has influenced me positively as I exhibit these same characteristics consciously and unconsciously. The songwriter’s debut album ‘Good Ole Days’, which was released in 2019, featured the likes of Jesse Jagz and the late Sound Sultan. The Abuja-based singer also disclosed that she is open to collaborations with some of the Nigerian music heavyweights. “I am definitely looking at more collaborations in the industry with the likes of TuBaba, Tarrus Riley, Queen Ifrica, Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel, Asake, to mention a few out of a long list. These people have their unique sounds and standout in their own way,” she added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Style, class, glamour at Edo film festival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It was all shades of high class fashion, style and glamour as the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, hosted the maiden edition of Edo State International Films Festival. After four days of consecutive showcase of creativity and capacity building, the maiden edition of the Edo State International Films Festival drew to a close amidst […]
Body & Soul

60 hearty cheers for Musiliu Obanikoro

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Precisely on July 28, Senator Musiliu Olatundek Obanikoro hit the milestone age of 60. Yes, neither words nor music nor a thousand epigrams will do, in commemorating the true essence and class of Senator Obanikoro at 60. He is a great citizen of the world indeed.   He would do any nation proud as her […]
Body & Soul

Wyze to set new record with new song ‘Popping Bottles’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rising Nigerian singer, Salaudeen Ayodeji Lukmon, also known as Wyze, is optimistic that his latest single ‘Popping Bottles’ will get him the desired attention his career needs in the music industry.   The artiste says that the track, whose production w a s handled by one of the acclaimed producers in the Nigerian music industry, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica