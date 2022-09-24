News

I still remain member of PDP BoT, exchairman, Walid

The immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has commended the party for appointing him as the Chairman of Nasarawa Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections.

Walid who recently resigned his position as the chairman of the Party’s BoT, also said he remains a life member of the board and promised not to rest on his oars until Atiku Abubakar becomes the President in 2023. Walid in a statement also thanked the Nasarawa PDP chairman and the executive, the elders, the caucus and the entire PDP members in the state for giving him such a very important assignment.

He said his appointment will further protect and strengthen the party, considering his vast knowledge of the PDP. Walid said; “I never leave the party for a second to any other party since 1998 to date. I have been a true party man right from the unit, ward, local Government zone and state where I served as party leader.” “I have been working with all organs of the party and I will continue contributing based on my enormous experience throughout in the PDP and will continue until Atiku becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023.”

 

