I struck gold taking Irene role in ‘Devil In Agbada’ –Linda Osifo

Award-winning Nollywood actress, model and philanthropist Linda Osifo said that she knew she struck gold after reading and accepting the role she played in the recently unveiled blockbuster movie ‘Devil In Agbada’.

 

In the movie which is set to hit cinemas across the country, Osifo delivered yet another stellar performance playing the role as a fitness Enthusiast and Member of the US Force, Irene Okadigbo who returns home and witnesses the worst thing that could ever happen to her.

 

She teamed up with two other girls who were victims of a ruthless politician, in a plan to take him down in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and impenetrable mansion in a nearly impossible mission.

 

“As soon as I read the script for the character, I knew this was gold! This storyline makes becoming an actress worth every hard work,” she said.

 

The movie had super star cast members like Efe Irele, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, Efe Irele, Uzor Arukwe, Uche Jombo, Alexx Ekubo, Nosa Rex, Etinosa Idemudia, Desmond Elliot, Akin Lewis and Alexander Okeke who tell this story in fine detail.

 

The movie was written and produced by Chinneylove Eze, who produced hit movies like ‘Hire A Man’ and ‘Hire A Woman’ to name a few. With this, Osifo keeps living up to the recent title as one of the most dynamic young women in Nollywood.

