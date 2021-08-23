‘I studied law to effect social change in society’

Chiamaka Angela Eze hails from Imeama Mgbowo in Agwu Local Government Area of Enugu State. Eze, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was called to Bar on July 29, 2021. She shares her pupilage experience with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Chiamaka Angela Eze. I am from Imeama Mgbowo in Agwu LGA of Enugu State. I started my education at Learning Field Nursery and Primary School, Satellite Town Lagos. I also attended Holy Child Secondary School, Ikoyi, Lagos and later Loral International Secondary School, Festac Town, Lagos where I sat for the West Africa Examinations for Senior School Certificates in 2012.

In 2019, I bagged an LL.B with a Second Class Upper Division from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, after which I proceeded to the Augustine Nnamani Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Enugu. In July 29, 2021, I was called to the Nigerian Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. I am currently pursuing my Youth Service Programme.

Why Law?

Growing up as a youngster, I was always outspoken even among my siblings I was the most outspoken one. I joined a Debate team, Press Club, Maritime Law Association Moot and Mock team.

I also volunteered with a number of non- governmental organizations like Girlhub Africa, Beautiful Onyienye Foundation, Star Advocacy for African Women and Children (S.T.A.R.W.A.C ) and also Legally engaged as a Contributory Writer and Researcher.

This built my confidence in writing, research and social skills. My teachers always called me “The Law” because it is believed that lawyers are intellectuals, who are bold and charismatic. But asides that, what really influenced my decision is the fact that I believed that law could be used as an instrument to effect social change in any society.

Specialization

Currently, I do not have any area of specialization. I have interned with Aroh Oduma & Co, James Ezike & Co and also Carrington Law Firm which are all full service law firms consisting of vibrant and experienced lawyers where I gained insight in several areas of law.

However, I took particular interest in Corporate and Commercial Law i.e the legal aspect of business transactions. I also have interest in Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms, Human Rights, Woman and Child Rights and Social Justice.

Law school experience

My experience at the Law school was really a challenging one because of the COVID-19 virus that disrupted our programme. We had to leave the campus just within a month of resumption and resorted to online classes for about 9 months after which we resumed back for only 3weeks of physical classes before our Bar Final Examinations.

Asides that, life in Agbani, Enugu, was a memorable one, all thanks to our Deputy Director General, Mrs. Maureen Stanley-Idum, who was like a mother to us did her best to provide a conducive environment for learning to all students.

Together with our amiable lecturers, who made sure they revised with us despite the little time we had, a good number of students from the campus successfully passed the Bar Final Examinations.

Justice system evaluation

It is quite glaring that the justice system in Nigeria is suffering a lot of setbacks ranging from the delays in access to justice, limitations on fundamental human rights, delays in adjudication, incessant abuse of court processes, high cost of litigation, complex legal rules and many others.

I will not fail to mention that the unwillingness of the Executive to obey court orders is also a major setbacks for the justice system in Nigeria. However, efforts has been made by the legislature to improve the justice system in Nigeria.

The enactment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) of 2015 and the new Police Act of 2020 became necessary to ensure the protection of human rights. In ensuring that these new Acts fulfill their objectives, provisions were made in accordance with international best practices and in tandem with some recent national laws on administration of justice in Nigeria.

Some of the novel provisions of these new Acts include Section 8(1) ACJA 2015, which guarantees the right to the dignity of the human person as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

A person who is arrested must also be granted this right and must not be subjected to any form of torture, cruelty, inhuman or degrading treatment. Also the ACJA 2015 now prohibits ‘Arrest in Lieu’. Consequently, a person cannot be arrested in place of a suspect. For instance, a father cannot be arrested in place of his son and a husband in place of his wife or vice versa.

The Police Act 2020 provides that a police officer when making an arrest has a duty to inform the suspect of his/ her rights such as right to remain silent until after consultations with his or her lawyer before making, endorsing or writing any statement or answering any question put to him after the arrest.

But, a lot still has to be done in terms of implementations, including creating proper channels for awareness of the content of these laws to citizens.

Girl-child marriage, FGM and women abuse

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is a procedure performed on a woman or girl to alter or injure her genitalia for non-medical reasons.

It often revolves around the partial or total removal of her external genitalia. FGM is widely recognized as a violation of girls and women’s fundamental human rights. In many countries where FGM is performed, it is a deeply entrenched social norm rooted in gender inequality where violence against girls and women is socially acceptable.

The reason behind the practice vary. In some cases, it is seen as a rite of passage into womanhood, while others see it as a way to suppress a woman’s sexuality, in the belief that it will ensure a girl’s future marriage or family honor. Some also associate it with religious beliefs. FGM is practiced in more than 28 countries of Africa and few scattered communities worldwide.

The burden is seen in Nigeria, Djibouti, Somalia, Egypt Mali, Sudan, Eritrea and the Northern Part of Ghana where it has been an old traditional and cultural practice of various ethnic groups. As an advocate for child, girl and women’s rights, I am keen on sensitizing the public on the dangers of Girl-child marriage and FGM, while pushing for an enactment that prohibits FGM In Nigeria.

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) has no health benefits and often lead to long-term physical and psychological consequences.

Today in Nigeria, there are no federal laws banning FGM. This is the main reason there isn’t any significant decline in its prevalent practice.

Therefore, eliminating the practice of FGM and Child marriage requires action at many levels including families and communities, health care protection services for girls and women, laws and political commitment at the local, regional, national and international levels.

Future Ambition

I hope to become an established Corporate and Commercial lawyer, while working with non-profit agencies to combat Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other inhuman treatments peculiar to women and the girl child

