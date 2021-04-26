‘I studied law to impact lives’

Adedayo Aborisade is a Senior Partner at MarVic Alpha Legal Practice and Revenue Consultant. Aborisade, who hails from Ekiti State, obtained his LL.B from the University of Abuja and was called to Bar in 2015. He shares his litigation experience with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Aborisade Adedayo Victor and I am an indigene of Ekiti State. I obtained a diploma in common law in Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin and LL.B from the University of Abuja, 2014. I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2015 after a compulsory law school program in Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus. I was a lecturer of law in Pan African Institute of Paralegal studies, Abuja and had my pupilage with Jide Olakanmi & Co, Abuja.

Why Law?

Initially, I was in science class because my parents (my father in particular) wanted me to be there. It was most unfortunate that my performances in all science courses were so horrible and absolutely nothing to write home about. I did all I could to deliver myself from failure, but to no avail. Honestly, it was that bad.

One day, I asked myself if there is some thing I am relatively good at, it is probably reading and writing. I quickly ran to Art Class and decided to study law in University. Law profession is very glamorous, classy, noble and highly relevant in all spheres of human endeavour.

So, I believe strongly it will make me relevant in the society and same can lead to myriad of opportunities around the world. Secondly, I studied law because I know it provides one with chances to impact lives. For instance, I love to mediate between parties to ensure all issues are resolved.

Specialization

I love Revenue Law so dearly and I have represented some Revenue Consulting firms across the country especially in South West. As we all know, taxes are levied in almost every country of the world, primarily to raise revenue for government expenditures, although they serve some other purposes.

It is most important for some of us to guide individuals, corporate bodies and even government in accordance with the available enacted laws that govern and regulate taxation in the different sectors of the economy in Nigeria.

So, there’s a need for the states in Nigeria to be more serious in generating internal revenue because Federal allocation can’t satisfy their needs.

Extending retirement age of Supreme Court Justices

Even if it is unnecessary, I am seriously in support of it. Without an iota of doubt, most of my Lords have earned knowledge and wisdom over the years through their wealth of experiences by delivering sound judgments.

In rationalizing this, I would say indeed wisdom is with the aged. It should be noted however that the health or inevitable weakness of the body of my Lords must be considered before the approval of this proposal.

To this end, those with health challenges will be granted an opportunity to retire voluntarily, if they so desire. In addition to the foregoing, this proposal will definitely put an end to the falsification of age by some judges in an attempt to extend their stay in office.

Litigation, judgement and implementation

First thing to note here is that judgement being the decision of a court regarding the rights and liabilities of parties in a legal action or proceeding is not enough. Therefore, no litigant gets it and goes to bed because it has to be enforced. There is something called fruit of a judgement and it is the most significant incentives for embarking on any litigation.

It has to be said that judgement takes effect from the date it is pronounced and becomes immediately enforceable unless the court otherwise directs. However, a judge may in the judgement stipulate a time within which a judgement is to be complied with.

Medical Negligence

Medical negligence can be described to be the failure of the medical practitioner or any healthcare provider to exercise a reasonable duty of care in the course of his duty as a professional in that field.

To make it succinct, one would say medical negligence arises between a doctor or any medical expert and his patient when there is a breach of duty of care by the former. For medical negligence to be actionable there must be in existence three basic elements, which must be proved prior to the establishment of liability to pay damages.

The injured party must be able to prove that the medical practitioner acted negligently in rendering care and that such negligent resulted in injury.

To do so, four legal elements must be proven i.e. there must be in existence, a professional duty owed to the patient, there must be breach of such duty, there must be injury caused by such breach and it must result to damage.

The truth is that lots of Nigerians don’t know anything about the existence and enforceability of the laws governing medical negligence in Nigeria whilst others have vague knowledge of it. To this effect, they might not be able to seek redress in court

