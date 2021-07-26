‘I studied law to promote human dignity’

Kenechukwu Sunday Agwu is currently the Clinical Law Administrator at the Baze University, Abuja. Agwu, an indigene of Okposi Okwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was called to Bar in 2017. He shares his experience in the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Kenechukwu Sunday Agwu. I am from Okposi Okwu in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State. I started my education at Abia State University Staff School Uturu, moved to Ebonyi State University Staff School Abakaliki from where I proceeded to Federal Government College Okposi, where I graduated with excellent grades at both the national and West African Examinations for Senior School Certificates in 2011. In the same year, I was admitted into the faculty of law of Ebonyi University, Abakaliki.

In 2016, I bagged an LL.B in the Second Class Upper Division from where I proceeded to the Augustine Nnamani Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Enugu. In December 2017, I was called to the Nigerian Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

. I am currently pursuing my postgraduate studies. Why Law? Well, up until my 200 level at the university, I hadn’t figure out why I wanted to be a lawyer. But joining the EBSU law clinic made me see value in the study of law.

I found a lot of Nigerians are ignorant of what their rights are and they are as such being treated less than they ought to be treated. So, it will be safe to say, I chose to be a lawyer so I can teach people about the law and help them escape consequences that comes with the ignorance of it. In a sentence, to promote human dignity.

Specialization

Currently, I am channeling my energies into further development of clinical legal education in Nigeria; Access to Justice; Pretrial Detention; Human Rights and International Development. I also have interests in Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms; Ethics in the Legal Profession; Medical Law; and Social Justice.

However, Upon my call to the Nigerian Bar, I joined the law firm of Kaodi Onuoha & Co (Abuja) as an NYSC Associate. In 2018, I joined the Network of University Legal Aid Institutions (NULAI) Nigeria as project officer. At NULAI Nigeria, I joined the team in designing and implementing projects aimed at promoting clinical legal education; the rule of law and access to justice.

We provide technical assistance to over 44 University based law clinics in Nigeria. Currently, I also assists in teaching Ethics & Professional Responsibilities; and Public Interest & Social Justice Lawyering at Baze University, Abuja (but recently was appointed as the Clinical Law Administrator at the University). I am an Associate at Ojukwu, Faotu & Yusuf (OFY) Lawyers, a law firm of vibrant and experienced lawyers led by Professor Ernest Ojukwu, SAN.

Also, I served as the Executive Secretary of SabiLaw Foundation, a non-profit with its core object as teaching Nigerian Laws in the simplest form to all Nigerians. (Making people “sabi” the law), I co-anchor a free radio show known as SabiLaw on the Beat 97.9 FM Abuja.

I also coach a group of law students and young lawyers under the ASK Law Class platform.

Setbacks to access to justice

If we understand clearly what access to justice means, then, it will be glaring to our faces that there a lot of setbacks. First, access to justice is a basic principle of the rule of law. it refers to the substantive and procedural mechanisms existing in any particular society designed to ensure that citizens have the opportunity of seeking redress for the violation of their legal rights within the legal system.

Some of the setbacks in Nigeria include; delays, High cost of litigation, complex legal rules and procedure, lack of awareness and legal knowledge. These factors and more make people lose interest or hope in even accessing available remedies when they are wronged.

Rather, they resort to self-help and mob justice as we have seen lately in Nigeria. I will not fail to mention that the unwillingness of the government to obey court orders is also a major setback to access to justice in Nigeria.

Justice dispensation for awaiting trial inmates

If we speak in terms of numbers, one may say there is no improvement or rather that it has been on a slow pace but the truth is that a lot has been done. Currently, there are about 65 to 70 percent rates of pre-trial detention in Nigerian correctional centres.

However, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015, the Police Act of 2020 and the Nigerian Correctional Services Act 2019 are all efforts at improving access to justice especially for pre-trial detainees. But, a lot still has to be done in terms of implementation of these laws and more so, in letting the citizens know what the content of these laws are.

LAHA Bill stopping police parade of suspects

I personally feel it is a good law, I have not read the full Bill to know other contents of the Bill, but this will reduce media trial and preserve the right to human dignity and the presumption of innocence of every accused person.

When police parade suspects and make them grant press interviews without first resorting to their lawyers, it tends to erode the presumption of innocence and in some cases, you find that during trial, a different story will be told and the press may not be there at that time to also carry the new story.

This makes every suspect look guilty already in the eyes of the public

Rights breaches in Nigeria

The truth is, there are a lot of limitations on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians. Especially with all these happenings, every other person will be scared to even speak up.

However, there are legal ways of addressing breaches of human rights in Nigeria and even within the regional framework of the African Union and ECOWAS. I would encourage all Nigerians, particularly the young ones to explore these options to protect their fundamental rights.

I will also call on government at all levels and it’s agencies to have regards to the fundamental rights of citizens while taking certain decisions.

