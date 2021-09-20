‘I studied law to protect girls and women’s rights’

Law

Adebola Tolulope Adeoti had her secondary education at Federal Government Girls’ College Oyo and obtained her LL.B from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. She, also attended the Nigerian Law School, Abuja campus and was called to Bar in 2017. The feminist shares her experience in the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE

 

 

Background

 

My name is Adebola Tolulope Adeoti and I’m a Women’s Rights Advocate, lawyer and feminist. I am from Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo state.

 

I attended Ifelodun Nursery and Primary School at Eruwa, Federal Government Girls’ College Oyo, and Obafemi Awolowo University, 2021. Thereafter, I proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus and was called to Bar in 2017.

 

Why Law?

 

My desire to become a lawyer was borne out the need to help women and girls who are faced with challenging experiences in our society such as stigmatization, domestic violence and abuses, and stereotypes. These painful experiences cage women and prevent them from fulfilling their potentials. I chose to engage in law as a tool to protect and defend women’s and girls’ rights.

 

Specialization

 

I specialize in women’s rights advocacy and girl child empowerment. I run a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) called ‘Ladies Connect Initiative’ focused on the protection of women’s and girls’ rights with a focus on the elimination of sexual violence in rural communities in Nigeria. www.ladiesconnectinitiative.

 

com.ng I started my law career as a legal practitioner working at Barry and Co Chambers, Okene, Kogi State. Thereafter, I established the NGO Ladies Connect Initiative which I’m currently running.

 

Girl-child marriage and FGM

 

According to a report by the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria has the highest number of child marriages in Africa with 23 million girls and women married in their childhood. Girl-child marriage is another painful infringement of girls’ rights.

 

Also, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is a gross violation of women’s sexual and reproductive rights which also breaches the right to dignity of women and girls. It is a calculated attempt to destroy the girl-child. It’s barbaric and medically dangerous to the health of girls.

However, 25 states in Nigeria have domesticated the Child Rights Acts and also created awareness and sensitization in the elimination of FGM and girl child marriage. For instance, Section 26 of Oyo State Child Rights Law specifically prohibits mutilation or cutting of the female genitals and anyone found guilty is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N20,000 or imprisonment for a term of 2 years.

 

Though, this has not eliminated the act, it has reduced in some part of the country and I believed that with more efforts from government, individuals and organizations, it would be eliminated.

 

Interestingly, Nigeria is one of the countries that adopted the Sustainable development goals (SDGs), out of which goal 5 is gender equality which prohibits female genital mutilation, child marriage, and gender-based violence as they prevent the girls from fulfilling their  potentials. Justice system and conviction of gender- based violence offenders

 

There has been significant increase in the conviction of gender-based violence offenders in some of the states in Nigeria. However, there is still a need for more to be achieved.

 

I also believe that we need to address the challenges that causedelays in prosecution such as the lack of forensic or low reports of gender-based violence, the culture of victim shaming and stigmatization, as well as lack of confidence in the judiciary. Government also need to equip law enforcement agencies and experts with equipments for forensic analysis, collection of data or evidence, especially in cases of rape and refinement.

 

We need to increase our sensitization to enable survivors understand their rights and encourage them to seek justice. We must stop blaming, shaming and stigmatizing victims and provide them a safe space to hear their stories.

 

It is pertinent to note that some state governments are taken proactive measures to eliminate sexual violence through various interventions; like the introduction of a Sexual Offenders List, which has  been adopted by Ekiti and Lagos states. The Sex offenders List reveals the names and faces of convicted sex offenders.

 

Furthermore, Ogun State has also set up a Violence Against Persons Prohibition Committee (VAPP) to ensure sensitization which deals with all forms of abuse against women. Oyo state also has a Rapid Response Team, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team, and Sexual Referral Centre, while Lagos state has a Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.

 

I strongly believe that with all hands on the deck, from government to relevant stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional leaders, teachers, parents and guardians in addressing gender-based violence, our women and girls will surely live in a safe space devoid of discrimination and violence.

 

Ladies Connect Initiative

 

Ladies Connect initiative has embarked on several sensitization projects in rural communities in Okene in Kogi state as well as in Ogun state on sensitizing the public, especially men on the need to protect women and girls’ rights. We have offered free legal representation to gender-based violence survivors and mental guidance to help them heal from mental torture, hurt and depressions.

 

 

We have sensitized over 10,000 Nigerian girls in secondary schools in Abeokuta (Ogun State), Okene (Kogi state), as well as in Eruwa, Igboora and Ibadan (Oyo state) on their rights.

 

Future Ambition

 

Someday, I hope to be a Professor of Law, specifically in the area of Women Rights/ Gender Law, making legal research and contributions in advancing women rights and empowerment.

