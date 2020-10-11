Sports

I support Rohr's decision to blacklist home-based players –Ilechukwu

Former U-23 assistant coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has thrown his weight behind Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s decision to blacklist homebased players from the team that prosecuted the friendly game against Algeria on Friday and the next game against Tunisia scheduled for Tuesday in Austria.

 

Speaking during a radio programme in Lagos monitored by our correspondent, the former MFM coach said no  body should fault the coach for not inviting players playing back at home to the team because the league has been on break for over six months.

 

“The decision is acceptable at the mo-ment, 100 percent,” he said. “If the league is on, we can say we need to have one or two players in the team, but with what we are facing at the moment, then, you cannot blame the coach.

 

“Apart from (Ilechukwu) Ezenwa, who has been a constant factor in the national team, I look forward to seeing some other players in the team, we have players that can break into that team and start as well.

 

“Right now, the coach made the right decision by ignoring the home-based players because they have not been playing for a very long time and nobody will want to play a rusty player.”

