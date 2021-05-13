I support Southern govs on ban on open grazing, Ladoja

Former Oyo State Governor Senator Rasidi Ladoja Thursday pitched his tent with the decision of the Southern governors banning open grazing in the country.

The ex-governor spoke at his Bodija, Ibadan residence after observing the Eid prayers to commemorate the end of the Ramadan fast. He had attended the Eid at the University of Ibadan Prayer Ground, where many other notable Muslim faithful were in attendance.

They included: Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central), Hon. Dapo Lam-Adeshina (former House of Representative members), Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, scholars and members of the UI Muslim community.

While speaking with journalists after the prayers, Ladoja said open grazing was not sustainable as a practice, adding that governments need to do more in terms of implementing the ban on open grazing which he said had been passed in most states of the federation.

His words: “Most of us know that being open is not sustainable. We are still practising what was being practiced 50 years ago. Let’s find a way of going for a sustainable system. The number of cows people are eating today has increased. All over the world, there are more cows than human beings, yet, they maintain it without grazing openly.

“All over the world, many countries don’t have open grazing. We should also adopt it and we should now see cow herding as a business that should be taken seriously. I support a ban on open grazing. There is an existence of open grazing law even in Oyo State but unfortunately, we have not seen it implemented because we still see cows roaming the streets. But maybe now that all of the Southern governors have adopted it, maybe the implementation will start in earnest.

“If people keep saying Fulani herdsmen and the crisis, maybe if there is no more open grazing, there will not be so much noise about Fulani herdsmen again. Look at the situation in Benue: if we are able to tackle the issue of open grazing first, let’s see if the issue of insecurity, banditry and other vices will not be addressed.”

