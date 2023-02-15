I thought I was very strong until I lost my father –Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has disclosed that he actually thought he was very strong until Sunday night when he could not hold back tears after realising that his father was no more. He spoke on Tuesday at his Sampou community home when he received scores of visitors, including members of the State Executive Council, Security Commanders and the State Executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Revealing that he broke down when he received the news of his father’s death, the governor expressed gratitude to members of his cabinet for sharing in his family’s moment of pain and sadness.

He said his father died as his administration was commemorating three years in office and wished that he lived longer. According to him, the government had lined up a number of activities to mark the anniversary, but because of the sad development, all official engagements had to be suspended. He said: “Only yesterday (Sunday), we were at the Ecumenical Centre giving thanks to God for our third anniversary in office. Little did we know that our father will depart? “When it happened on Sunday night, I thought l was strong and directed that all engagements should stand.

But as an ordinary mortal, l broke down that night. “I pictured my youthful days with my father when he wanted to be a councillor and l realized that l was not that strong. I recalled my father wanting to be a councillor and he could not. He failed in the election and we were all crying at home with him. But I promised him that I will become a councillor and the whole picture played back on my mind down to my university and my working days.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...