I TRAIN TO BEAT WORLD RECORDS , NOT NIGERIA’S – Nworgu

Newly crowned National Sports Festival Para-Powerlifting champion in women 41kg category and new World Record holder in the event after lifting a total lift of 115kg thereby breaking her own record of 114kg, Esther Nworgu in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Asaba said her target is to continue to break her records until she moves from her category. Excerpts…

What is it like competing in para-powerlifting?

For me, it’s like a dream come true because it’s a sport I love so much. Before I chose powerlifting as a game, I tried some other sports and I found that powerlifting is different. It has been a friend since day one.

Which other sports did you take part in before settling for powerlifting?

I tried para-badminton, and para- short put. Why I chose para-lifting is that it balances my two shoulders because in badminton, you have to use one hand to hold your wheelchair while you use one hand to play, same as shot put. When I tried them, I started having severe shoulder pain in my right shoulder. When it came to powerlifting, you have to make use of your two shoulders at the same time.

Since you started, how has it been for you?

I won’t say it has been smooth, I won’t say it has been easy because I know that there is no gain without pain. You must pass through hurdles before you get to success. The reason I say it’s a friend is, because I find passion in doing it.

So which year did you get into Powerlifting fully?

I started in 2016. Could you talk about your achievements so far? In 2016, I came then as a baby. What really motivated me is that the first time I went into the gym in Rivers State was during Rio Olympics. We had a television in the gym and they were watching the Paralympics when I got into the gym. Josephine Orji from Imo State was the one on the screen at that particular moment, a heavyweight lifter. She lifted 160kg and nobody has broken that record yet. My coach was like ‘you can be like these people if you persevere and do this game. I felt if a woman like me in wheelchair can go this far, really if I persevered, I could go further than her.

What are the obstacles and how have been overcoming them?

There is one thing that always keeps me going, I remember where I’m coming from, and what I want to achieve. Even if I fall, I will crawl. Even if crawling isn’t working for me, I will use my tummy and roll on the floor just to make sure that I achieve what I want. Since 2016, it hasn’t been an easy road but something keeps telling me ‘this is what Josephine passed through to get there.’ That woman gives me a kind of encouragement. Most of the people I saw on the screen suffered more than to get there, so I keep going.

So, are you saying Josephine Orji is more or less your role model in the sport?

She is my role model, not just more or less. I look up to her on a daily basis and that picture always plays back in my memory.

While choosing this sport, what was the reaction of your parents?

When I started, my mum was against it and she had her reasons. Her reasons were tangible because I wasn’t born crippled. I became crippled when I was eight years old. So, when I said I wanted to go and join para-powerlifting my mum was like ‘you want to go and die after all I’ve spent on you?’ She thought she would lose me but I told her since those ones there didn’t die, I don’t think I will. When I went for my first outing in 2018, Abuja festival, I switched off my phone and called her when I was done with the game and told her that I came second. Since then, she’s been my source of encouragement.

You finished second at your first outing, Abuja 2018 and also Edo 2020, what pushed you from just getting medals to winning and creating records, what changes?

My role model called me when I won the silver medal in 2018 and I won another one at Edo. She called me and sat me down and said a lot of things to me. She said if you are training don’t train to win your opponents. Train to beat the world record which means you beat your national record. Whenever I train, I don’t train with Nigeria’s record in mind, I train to beat the world record.

You smashed the record at your first African Championship this year, what was going through your mind?

In 2021, when we went to Georgia for the first qualifiers for the Paralympics, I met the record holder and I competed with her. When she got her gold medal, I came home with bronze, and then went for record-breaking. I was wowed by her small stature like mine and she’s in a wheelchair. I decided to prepare for her the next time we meet. I had to go back home and train so that when next we meet, even if I don’t break the record, I will give her a tough time. Luckily for us both, she wasn’t in that game because it was our regional championship. In their own regional championship, she broke another record, 111kg, since the strength was still in me, I smashed her record in my second attempt and then went for my own record.

You just broke another one in Asaba now and you already promised to continue to achieve these feat…

I know it is by God’s grace. It is easy to break a record but somehow hard to maintain. You can maintain it only if you do not have an opponent who is attacking you bumper to bumper. If you remember you have someone who you are dragging it with, you have to sit up. You must not sleep, you must always go to the gym, eat iron, sleep on them and make sure you achieve it.

You just mentioned that you were not born with a disability, was there a time you wanted to give up?

It happened when I was at a tender age. As a human, you must feel it but as time went on and I started attending meetings of people with disabilities, it was there I saw that there are so many people and mine was better off and they needed my encouragement, not the other way around. That was when I consoled myself and told myself that there is life beyond my wheelchair.

There are people with little disabilities out there begging to support themselves, what is your message to them?

I use to tell people that I don’t like to judge those who are on the streets because our stories are very vast. Not all families will accept their disabled child. I am 100 per cent lucky that my mum didn’t dump me because my dad died when I became crippled. So many families don’t like accepting their disabled children. Some of them will isolate them, keeping them in a room and not letting them come out so that they will not ask who their parents are. Sometimes I don’t blame them, I blame the government. If I make it today, I have a lot of them that I’m going to pull out of the streets. If I pull one out today and another person pulls out another person, they will be reduced. What I have to tell them is that disability is not the end of life. With the worst or minor disability you have, you can still make it in life.

Some people already decided not give alms to beggars again because of exploits of people like you, what is your take on this?

I cannot make decisions for anyone. If I heard it then, such a person needs reorientation too. If I meet you to give me money for food, it’s because I’m hungry. I didn’t come to tell you to give me money to build a house. Feed the hungry, disabled on the streets, sit them down and tell them there is life beyond their disabilities. Many of them have not heard.

I was coming back from Lagos one day and I stopped at Ore and then one guy met me and said he loves how I dressed and asked me what I do. I told him I am a lifter, a sports lifter. He was surprised and started to interview me. When the driver came, he started sending him away and I said if he sends him away, I will go with him. We have our own world which able people will not just understand unless we tell them. I don’t give them money, I give them exactly what they ask for and then I give them orientation on how to live with their disabilities and become useful. You can introduce them to something that will better their lives tomorrow. I will just say it depends on the person that decides.

What should we expect from you in 2023?

The word I love using is by God’s grace. I don’t own my life. I don’t have strength, I draw energy from God. By 2023 I am expecting to do more. I will go back to the gym, do what I know how to do best and leave the rest to God.

Where do you draw the lines relationships wise, especially from men?

Some people will wait behind, looking at you while you are struggling and when you make it, they will come and be professing love. For now, I am single and busy chasing my career. If God says this is my time, I will not question him. It is just about how to know the right person.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...