‘I travelled for medical check-up because Ikpeazu failed in healthcare

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has taken a swipe at his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Uche Ikonne, over his comments on his medical trip abroad, saying he was compelled to seek medical attention abroad because Abia State government failed to provide health services to the people.

 

Ibe, Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), who on Friday returned to the state after weeks of medical trip abroad, said it was unfortunate that rather than address issues of public concern, the PDP governorship candidate was playing politics with the fact that he had a muscle tear for which he sought medical attention abroad.

“That in a bid to ridicule Ibe, the press statement misfired by inadvertently confirming the apparent inability of the present PDP government under Ikpeazu to provide quality health services to Abians thereby compelling them to embark on medical tourism within and outside Nigeria”, Ibe said in a statement through his media team.

The statement berated Ikonne’s low politics of “subtly deploying craft in casting aspersions and opprobrium” on someone’s health status.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

