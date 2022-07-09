I uphold highest level of impartiality as Akwa Ibom REC –Igini

‘I’ve not been to homes of politicians, not taken anything from them’

Barrister Mike Igini, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State in this exclusive interview with TONY ANICHEBE debunks the allegations leveled against him in his five-year spell as REC in the state. Igini also eulogises the people of Akwa Ibom for their cooperation and support and urges them to remain vigilant to discourage any form of

It is alleged that you are biased and also have special hatred for Senator Godswill Akpabio whom they said you are out to frustrate politically?

The accusation of bias towards a political party or individual or individuals is wholly incorrect. It is important to remind Nigerians that when I was re-appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017 for second term of five years, I was the only person so reappointed from the entire 11 states of South South and South East put together for the second and final term at the level of Resident Electoral commissioner (REC).

On my arrival to Akwa Ibom from Edo State where I served out my first tenure under Prof. Attahiru Jega, the accusation by notable politicians of the PDP extraction before they moved to APC was that APC appointed me having worked in Edo State governed by APC to come and displace PDP, that was the first false accusation and the accusation was on the basis of the fact that only Edo State in 2015 out of 11 states of the South South and South East not only gave President Muhammadu Buhari 46% over and above the minimum of 25% required in the constitution but it was only the state that APC got senatorial seat in the whole of the 11 states, four federal seats while PDP got five seats out of the nine federal seats. Senatorial seats, APC got one and PDP got two. The wrong conclusion by the group in the PDP Akwa Ibom that later moved to APC was that I was sent to Akwa Ibom to remove PDP.

Based on the wrong allegation, the PDP in the state then became jittery and a handful of them started making hate comments on account of that but they also did a thorough investigation of who I am, my values, and what I stand for. They got my democratic credentials and my records as REC in Cross River State before been moved to Edo State close to 2015 elections. Cross River was my first state of deployment in 2010 when I came on board. In Cross River State, I stood my ground to ensure that the Electoral Act was followed to the letter because we can’t have a blossoming democracy without having democrats. The PDP failed to do credible primaries then, the electoral officers deployed to the 18 local government areas went to venues and met nobody and I sent my report to Abuja that PDP will not have candidates for that election.

They thought that heaven would fail but I told them in clear terms that Democracy must be anchored on the rule of law. Without the rule of law, electoral contest will just be a crude deployment of force. Therefore, there was serious uproar and petitions to the then President Goodluck Jonathan. Before then INEC Headquarters under Prof Jega had endorsed my report. You cannot participate in a ceremony of exchanging garments without wearing garments. They led protests then to my office and alleged that Mike Igini was trying to make opposition to rise up in Cross River State. Protest like they did here a few weeks ago is not new to me.

The height of the protest was when Jonathan came for campaign in Cross River State, I was the topic of politicians who spoke at the rally. When it was Jonathan’s time to speak, as a decent and great man that he is, he brushed aside their allegations did his campaign decently and left. Jonathan said that he wanted credible elections in Nigeria and if Cross River wanted to have candidates for the elections, they should do the right thing. President Jonathan is alive and the comments were very soothing for an umpire. Similarly, in 2019 at the height of the call for my removal in Akwa Ibom State, President Buhari demonstrated same when at a meeting convened by him for his party men to strategies on how to deploy their agents across the country, those who wanted me removed from Akwa Ibom State raised the issues at the meeting and were shut down by the president. He said he didn’t convene the meeting to discuss the removal of electoral commissioners but to prepare their agents for the 2019 general elections. So back here in Akwa Ibom, it is incorrect that I am biased against a party, individual or individuals. The problem is that those people who though they can buy all the people all the time left PDP to APC in August 2018 and started promising their people that they will do what they are used to doing which is writing election results in Akwa Ibom State, promising to finish and win election in three hours. However knowing the DNA of politicians in Akwa Ibom whom I have watched closely from Cross River State then as REC, I made it clear that it won’t happen under my watch. Under my watch as an umpire, we swore to an oath to do right to all at all times. In Edo state in 2015 with threats from politicians including deployment of federal might, I insisted that it was only the people’s might that would prevail. I was the only REC who made that profound declaration in 2015 publicly even when the centre was controlled by the PDP.

It was also alleged that after the election of 2019, you were adequately appreciated by the government here for your effort what is your reaction?

They should provide the evidence. People contested election in three senatorial districts, 10 federal constituencies and 26 state Assembly constituencies, they should provide the evidence, you can’t help someone you don’t even know. The problem with the politicians is that they are yet to make a marked difference in respect to the umpire and partisan politician. The trade mark of politics is bias while umpire is totally unbiased. That is why when it comes to who will be a candidate, members of the political party can afford to be partial but an umpire cannot be partial, our hallmark is impartiality. That is why the rivers and water of an umpire must not meet partially like rivers Niger and Benue. An umpire must maintain the highest principle of ethical standard in their words and actions and ensure that the rules of the game are enforced fully wholly and impartially.

You have asked your lawyers to write one Mr. Blessing Agbomere for defamation; could you shed more light on it?

I have given a pre-action notice to Blessing Agbomere whom I am told is the South-South Organizing Secretary of the APC, failure to respond appropriately, he will have his day in court. To provide evidence of those libelous and defamatory statements he made on June 29, on the Arise Television programme where he said that I am a consultant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom. He needs to provide the evidence if I am consultant to any one at all. He alleged I live in the Governor’s lodge and that he has seen me drive in and drive out from the lodge, I don’t even know its location. I said earlier that I have stayed here for five years without stepping into any home outside my office and official lodge and he will have to provide the evidence in court. He has to come forward and address the matters in court.

There is another strong allegation by APC that you are working with the faction of the party led by Senator John Akpanudoedehe against the Steve Ntukekpo faction recognised by the Federal High Court Abuja and the national leadership of the APC, what is your take?

Thank you for this question. It takes humility to admit on the part of wrongdoers of the truth, they know it is not me. Nigerians do not believe the allegation that INEC or myself is supporting a faction in breach of a Federal High Court or Court of Appeal Judgements. In fact, before these primaries, on October 16, the APC leadership under Governor Mai Buni and Senator John Akpanudoedehe who were then Chairman and Secretary of APC started a process of state congresses of the party across the country in line with section 203 of the constitution.

Expectedly INEC is required to monitor the exercise in the state. The caretaker committee then led by one Dr. Ita Udosen in the state came to my office and told me that there was an attempt by those who are causing the problem now to have a parallel congress and asked for advice to prevent it. I told them that it is their job to provide the venue as the commission under my watch will not be at the venue not recognised by the National APC caretaker committee and we have only one caretaker committee in Akwa Ibom. I made it clear that for any other one, INEC will not go there. I gave them the templates and that forced all the leaders to visit the venue of the event which is Sheer Grace Arena. The caretaker committee complied and, on October 16, the event took place with a committee headed by one Banky Sherif as the chairman of the event.

After the event, Augustine Ekenem emerged as chairman and he got his certificate of return on February 3. By March 7, 2022, they were sworn in. However we never knew that as at November last year one prominent leader of the party in the state had altered the original result that has 10 aspirants who contested the chairmanship. Augustine Ekanem who was No.4 on the list scored 1,278, Steve Ntukekpo who was No.10 on the list scored 006 and they altered the result which we have the original one here, one in INEC Abuja and one with the committee that organised the election and submitted to APC. In the doctored result, they added I, to the 006 scored earlier by Steve Ntukekpo to make it I,006 while without increasing the value alloted Ekanem with just 278. This is the same manipulation that landed Prof. Peter Ogban in 2019 in jail.

The Akwa Ibom North West is the axis of electoral forgery and evil. The Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the axis of forgery landed the university don in three-year jail term, and the present forgery came from there again. They went to INEC office in Abuja and surreptitiously submitted the forged result and they accepted it because document came in daily and few days after went back with a lawyer to go there and got INEC to certify the forged document and with that, they went to a federal high court Abuja. And on the basis of the magical 006 that turned now to 1006, the federal high court Abuja in the suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/1635/2021/ now declared Steve Leo Ntukekpo as the Chairman of the APC in Akwa Ibom. Nigerians should know that what it takes to deflate a balloon of lies is a pin of truth.

Notwithstanding efforts and ploy to obfuscate the truth will not remove its validity. APC as a party called our office to know how come the result, we monitored is now different from what they have. INEC wrote back to explain that certification of a document is one thing and its validity is another thing because we have the original results with us. Governor Mai Buni wrote a letter to us to collect the original result in our custody and appealed the Federal High Court judgement given earlier in favour of Steve Ntukekpo. It is the APC as a party that appealed against the action of their member Steve Ntukekpo who forged the document.

The case is between Obong Steve Leo Ntukekpo vs All Progressives Congress. It was the APC under Mai Buni that went to Court of Appeal to file stay of execution of the federal high court judgement. Mike Igini or INEC did not appeal the judgement. Again, it was Steve Ntukekpo who sued the APC earlier with doctored documents to get favorable judgement under Justice Taiwo Tawo. The judge even gave a relief not sorted that INEC should give a certificate of return to Steve Ntukekpo when it was the duty of the party to do so for the winners of their congresses. INEC’s job is just to monitor not giving certificates of return for party congresses and that is curious.

Nigerians should know that when Ntukekpo got the judgement, he was not sworn in because the people who would have sworn him in, went to the Court of Appeal and filed a stay of execution. Mai Bani and Akpan Udoedehe did not give him oath of office because they were shocked by the forgery. At the Court of Appeal, Steve Leo Ntukekpo rather than coming to explain how he suddenly became the Akwa Ibom APC Chairman filed a motion to challenge the jurisdiction of Court of Appeal on the matter. To buy time he started with the jurisdiction of Appeal Court saying they cannot hear the matter. The court then gave March 17, and directed that parties maintain status quo. As at the time the Appeal court asked for status quo to be maintained it was Augustine Ekanem who had been sworn in that was in the office as State Chairman, he is the one with certificate of return.

Steve Leo Ntuekpo only has judgement not sworn in as those who are to swear him in were in court with him and had filed stay of execution while challenging the forgery which he used in getting the judgement. On April 11, after court said maintain status quo, Steve Leo Ntukekpo was sworn in by new APC leadership in total disregard to the order of Appeal Court to maintain status quo to foist a fait accompli on the Court of Appeal. On the adjourned date for the Court of Appeal to hear the motion filled by both parties; the new APC leadership which swore in Steve Ntukekpo came and filled a motion for notice of withdrawal, a process which ended on May 31, 2022 with Appeal Court striking out the matter. The dismissal was not based on merit because the court did not hear the matter.

Those accusing me of siding the Augustine Ekanem faction are guilty of contempt having ignored the judgement of the superior court of the land – which is simply maintain status quo. The period the judgement came in was when we had the guber primaries. A matter in court cannot stop ongoing election. INEC on the APC guber primaries day was at the right venue provided by Augustine Ekanem under the subsisting court order to maintain status quo. It is the job of the recognised state’s exco to provide venue for election, they provided the Sheer Grace Arena. We stayed there from morning till evening, the APC election committee came and the two groups fought to get the members to their side. The guber primaries failed because it was not held or monitored by INEC, we called the Chairman till 10:00pm and 11:00pm and he said he was in protective custody and traumatised and could not do anything and by morning they said they have done the primaries. Even when the committee did not come to Sheer Grace Arena. The Udoedehe group wanted to go ahead with the primaries on their own because INEC was present, we discourage that and advised them to wait for the committee. They said the other people will bring out a candidate and I told them that it will be a nullity because INEC was not there. That is why the Udedehe group did not have a candidate coming out from Sheer Grace Arena. It would have been a different thing if they said they have a candidate and the commission is supporting them, that may inform his moving to another political party, so where is the bias by me or INEC? They are trying to demonise and lie against me.

By August 2022, you will retire as REC from INEC, how will you explain your experiences on the job especially your sojourn in Akwa Ibom which is your last destination?

My stay in Akwa Ibom is unique in different ways, I want to thank the good people of Akwa Ibom in their majority for their prayers and heeding to the messages I gave to them that under my watch, they will vote and be voted for. I was told upon my arrival here by traditional, religious opinion leaders and several groups that election results are written here that they don’t see ballot boxes or papers and when I swung into action, I identified 23 polling units in people’s private homes and relocated them to proper places and problem started.

They started attacking me. How can polling units be cited in private homes where all they do is to carry presiding officers to the place, write results and do thumb printing. I relocated all of them. The official courtesy call I made three months after my arrival in the state to the governor, the pictures are being manipulated today to show how close they allege I am to the Governor. I am happy for the prayers of the good people of Akwa Ibom which have seen me through the task here and as it is good for the hunter, it is good also for the hunter’s bag. I have done my job well here.

We are tied together as brothers from South-South. Here I met politicians who are ethically and morally challenged and they tell lots of lies. I have never experienced the level of lies they tell here by people in politics. Some politicians here believe that the Electoral Act must be designed for their whims and caprices and that the rule of law does not matter. How will the world look at Nigeria to see that an individual who has marketed himself as a presidential candidate that ended on June 8 and by June 10 when I woke up from my room in Abuja after our meeting saw breaking news that a rerun senatorial election had been conducted by themselves for themselves in which they won and that a concluded event of May 27, whose report had been written and submitted should now be upturned to have the name of winner of the rerun which is unknown to the procedures.

That is why I said that under the 2022 Electoral Act unlike others, the only condition for a change for candidate that validly emerged from primaries pursuant to section 841 and section 29 of the current Electoral Act can only be by an occurrence of two events one in section 31, voluntary withdrawal by the person in writing signed by himself and submitted in person to his party to be delivered to INEC and two in an unfortunate incidence of death, and I have been warning people not to go and kill people to be on the ballot. Do you know that because of that section of the occurrence of death, some candidates are in hiding right now and some have traveled out of the country to avoid sudden death? That will tell you how far the country has degenerated. Most politicians don’t even understand the contents of the current Electoral Act.

I will speak to Akwa Ibom people on what to look out for and expect in the coming elections. They must not return to the era where men and materials are hijacked to private homes, where ballot papers are thumb printed and results written as they constitute a devaluation to democracy and electoral process. I will continue to appeal to them to shun and reject completely vote buying as it constitutes a devaluation of the ballot as the best means of expression of the will of people in democracy. In ballot, the right to vote is a fair share of the citizen’s right to public franchise.

The right to vote must not be sold for money. In the workshop we will organise for journalists, soon, we will explain in details the political economy of vote buying. Like it is done in United Kingdom where the vote buying is a serious crime, we must enact a law here which will address what we thought is a menace but now an epidemic. My last engagement with the people will be at Ibom Hall. They must ensure that ballot papers are delivered to polling units

