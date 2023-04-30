Metro & Crime

I use ministration to heal broken hearts, herbs to treat the sick – Prophetess Priscilla Ngwu

One of the most sort after representatives of God on earth, founder of Wind of Glory Healing Global Ministry (House of Joy), Prophetess Onyinyechukwu Priscilla Edward Ngwu, has said she uses her ministration to heal the broken hearts and her God given knowledge of the herbs to heal the sick.

Prophetess Ngwu is one of the most respected vessels of God around who is also influential in her own right. Aside her gift of prophesy, and knowledge of herbs that is deposited in her, she’s also gifted gospel singer who is renowned for spreading peace and love all over, through her music.
She’s also known for her generosity which she channels through charity. Her growing popularity could also be attributed to her divine ability to deliver miracle, healing, as well as creating angelic songs to calm troubled minds.

Advising people of Nigeria to seek help only from God during a chat with news men, adding that seeking it elsewhere could bring about dire consequences, the Lagos based clergy equally revealed that she heals the broken hearts with her ministration and applies her herbal based knowledge to treat the sick.

“Starting this ministry wasn’t easy but with the help of God, I am able to get to the point I am today. That is why I will advise Nigerian to look up to only God for help because only help from him that endures forever without problems. Going elsewhere for whatever help doesn’t really end well,” Prophetess Ngwu said.

Speaking further she said: “I appreciate the gifts God has given me and the grace which has helped me to sustain them. Through my ministration, I mend the broken hearts and I use the knowledge and skills I have in herbal medicine to treat people who are sick, and through this gift, God has used me to heal me lot of people around the world.”

Having established her music among brethren who have encountered her in the cause of ministrations as lead Minister of Wind of Glory Healing Ministry, mostly in Lagos and south east, as well as online, the Prophetess is set to impact more lives with her angelic tunes without limitations, as she’s set to put her out songs out, one after the other with the aim of releasing an album soon.

