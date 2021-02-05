I used to imitate TV/Radio newscasters – Sotimirin

Tunji Sotimirin is a veteran actor, dancer, play director, storyteller, broadcaster, and a lecturer with the Department of Creative Arts, the University of Lagos. In this chat with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experience over the years, ‘Konkere’ music, standup comedy and other issues

You recently completed work on your repackaged Konkere music featuring Yinka Davies, Sulaimon Adio, Alias Atawewe and Barakat Tolani Bello. Tell us, what else is new about Konkere music?

Featuring three abundantly talented and versatile artistes like Yinka Davies, Sulaimon Adio a.k.a Atawewe and Barakat Omotola a.k.a Twist Berry is a complete brand new concept in musical expression. Yinka comes with a lot of experience as one of the best jazz singers and performing artistes the world has produced.

She is one of the most creative and cerebral judges of music reality shows around. She is extremely blessed with tremendous acting and dancing skills and she has been able to deploy all these wonderful talents in this rebranded version of Konkere music. Sulaimon Adio has a unique brand of fuji music. He is very spontaneous and creative with a rich and compelling voice that appeals to any one with ears for good music.

His involvement on this project is a huge contribution to what I can describe as a new direction in Fuji music performance. Bello Barakat Omotola a.k.a Twist Berry is an extremely talented, innovative, young and energetic rap and dance hall artiste to watch out for. She has brought something very uncommon into the performance of rap music that will pleasantly shock music buffs the world over.

You only need to listen and feel the strength and vibes in her rendition in the Konkere fusion of rap, Apala and fuji musical expressions. And of course, I believe very strongly that God in his infinite mercies gave me the inspiration and wherewithal to compose and also creatively render the songs which are very rich and filled with important messages that will help to shape and transform our dear country Nigeria for better. All these and many more are the things that make this particular Konkere music a special package.

How has ‘Konkere’ music evolved over the years?

Konkere music is expanding and evolving with new ideas on a regular basis. Having also worked with several distinguished and world acclaimed and accomplished people who are masters in their areas of musical specialisations like the late Prof. Akin Euba, the late Elder Steve Rhodes, Tunde Kuboye, Bisade Ologunde ( Lagbaja) the late pa Oyesiku, Yemi Remi, Jimi Solanke, Tunji Oyelana,Stella Monye, Jumoke Fashola (now based in UK), Dede Mabiaku and several other marvelously blessed professionals, the inspiration is always and constantly there for me to compose new songs addressing important social political messages in a very entertaining manner. With the kind of profound and rich background that I have in the theatre which provides the unique opportunity for me to tap into the huge and abundant cultural and artistic resources of music, songs and dances from all the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria and by extension, Africa. It is important to also mention that my PhD. is focused on music in the theatre. The centrality of music in theatrical productions, which means that the Konkere music keeps evolving and reflecting and also recreating ideas inspired by the social cultural and political environment.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry today?

Well… em, the Nigerian music industry is a reflection of the new wave of different technological directions and advancements which is predominantly propelled and dominated by the youths. They come with different type of ideology and energy which has little or no patience for the kind of deep philosophical sentiments expressed by the older generation of artistes to add valuable impact to their communities. It’s all about crave for instant popularity and quick and fast pecuniary benefits. That is the Nigerian music of now. Incidentally, it has its own direct impact on the kind of attention it draws to Nigeria in terms of Global recognition. In summary what we are experiencing now is just for now. As much as I agree that the expression of creative ideas cannot be legislated or regimented in ways that it must be tailored only towards a particular pattern or direction, I still strongly believe that we are merely passing through a phase which will soon fizzle out. It cannot be sustained especially for posterity. My submission is that government should provide the enabling environment so that citizens will be meaningfully engaged.

As child did you really set out to become an actor? Why?

As a child I had deep interest in fine Arts. I experimented a lot with drawings on cartoons of milk and so on. I drew the Superman, and prominent actors on popular television programs like ‘Bonanza’, starring: Dan Blocker, Michael Landon, Pernell Roberts, and Lorne Greene. But as I grew older, I became fascinated with broadcasting. I would imitate television and radio announcers and news casters placing so much emphasis on their diction to the delight of my parents and neighbours. But then when I got into primary school, I was the chief drummer for the school. My teachers were always happy seeing me play the lead drum – the type that the brigade boys play on their parade ceremonies. In the course of my journey to maturity in life, in my secondary school, I was the band leader and also participated regularly in cultural activities. In my secondary school in the early 70s, I created a one man skit around literary and debating activities and I got invited to so many schools to perform. I was also very active in all the sporting activities, especially soccer. During the era of principal’s cup competition in Lagos, I played alongside people like Wakilu Oyenuga, Henry Nwosu, Taju Disu, the late Stephen Keshi, Paul Okoku, and Yisa Sofoluwe whom we fondly called Otobo, and so many others. I was also a ball boy at the National Stadium Surulere. That was where I first interacted with greats like Chief Segun Odegbami, Sam Ojebode, Godwin Odiye, Kunle Awesu, Best Ogedegbe and great and talented footballers of that gen-eration. As an active footballer who operated in the midfield and defence positions, I was nicknamed ‘Shadow’ because of my black complexion and ability to shadow and close mark my opponents. My Passion for acting developed greatly when I left secondary school and seeking admission into the University. In the early 80s, I met Mr. Segun Akinremi alias Kanran at NTA, Victoria Island, Lagos, who introduced me to the Centre for Cultural Studies, University of Lagos, where I met my very first Oga (master) in the theatre world, Prof. Bode Osanyin. He is late now, may God bless his soul. That was how and where my acting career started from.

Beyond the face and character we see often on stage and on screen, who really is Tunji Sotimirin?

Tunji Sotimirin is simply somebody who is deeply passionate about sharing love and caring about the welfare of people around him. I am always happy and excited when I see honest, sincere, straightforward and genuinely happy people around me. I abhor thieves, liars, conmen/ women, cheats and shady characters. I can’t stand people who promise heaven and earth and will not have the guts to apologize and tell you boldly that they are incapable of fulfilling those promises and eventually disappoint you. I can’t stand arrogant people, particularly the ones who have no respect for fellow human beings. I detest irresponsible leaders, particularly the ones who abuse their positions and careless about the survival and progress of people they lead.

You have recently been involved in a couple of movies, both Yoruba and English. Which these movies have been most challenging? Why?

Every production comes with its own challenge, but for a television drama serial like ‘Unbroken’ on African Magic, I was slightly distraught with learning of my lines. I had a lot in my head so it took me sometime to assimilate. But thank God the character was accomplished at the end of the day. You also do a specialised mimicry of some popular personalities in Nigeria and other parts of the world and post them on social media platforms: Martin Luther King Jnr. Nelson Mandela, Fela Kuti, Bola Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye and others. What is the idea behind it? The whole idea of the mimicry of different popular personalities is to further explore my talent as a solo performer. It’s also a way of celebrating the contributions of these individuals to their society.

What is your opinion about stand comedy in Nigeria?

Standup comedy in Nigeria has grown massively. Quite a number of talents have come into the industry and they are doing well. They come with different interpretations and styles of presentations. In every business, there is always room for improvement. And it is the responsibility of individuals to constantly re-examine what they do and how best to hit the mark.

How do you unwind?

I watch television a lot and listen to good conversations on radio and TV. Particularly the ones that are intellectually stimulating. I also appreciate good music: any type. I also get a lot of fulfillment in terms of relaxation when I am working.

Have you been embarrassed? What happened?

I can never be embarrassed. I am always ready for any eventuality.

