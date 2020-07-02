I value life, hate to see people suffer – Kanu

Retired Super Eagles forward, Nwankwo Kanu, has said he decided to give relief package to people of his state, Imo State, because he values life and hates to see people suffer.

Kanu recently donated palliatives to the people of Owerri as he continues his mission to assist his compatriots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Food items, sanitisers, soaps and protective equipment were donated in Imo state’s largest city, as nearby cities will also benefit in the coming days.

Apart from that, several communities were educated on how the virus can be prevented and controlled by observing simple hygiene measures.

The two-time African Player of the Year has opened up on why he is a vanguard of a philanthropic drive amid the lockdown in the eastern part of Nigeria.

“I value life and more importantly I hate to see others suffer, so that was my major motivation for choosing to embark on this project,” Kanu told Goal.

“This is my own little way of reaching out to the struggling families during this trying period and also to show them that my heart is always with them.”

“So far, we have visited several communities to share food items and relief materials. God is helping me and with the support of Nigerians, I hope to do more because I find joy putting smiles of people’s faces.

“Alongside my team, we have also embarked on sensitization walks in both urban and rural areas for them to know that coronavirus is very real while demonstrating to them how to keep a healthy lifestyle as it concerns handwashing with soap and water. I believe we can limit the spread of the virus.”

