I ‘ve delivered more than 150 roads in Abia –Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia says his administration has delivered more than 150 roads to the state in the past seven years to boost its socioeconomic development. Ikpeazu made the claim in Umuahia on Saturday in a state broadcast to commemorate 31st anniversary of Abia.

 

The military administration of retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida created Abia on Aug. 27, 1991. The governor described the road projects as monuments that would testify to the work of his administration. Ikpeazu said that the roads  would also help to stem ruralurban drifts.

 

“We have delivered many pioneering and indelible landmark infrastructural projects across various sectors of Abia.

 

“A project like the Osisioma Interchange has forever changed the traffic narrative at that junction. “Other roads we have built around Umuahia are all of immeasurable importance to the continued economic vibrancy of Abia,’’ he said.

 

Ikpeazu said that 48 roads projects were on-going and efforts were being made to complete them before May 29, 2023.

 

