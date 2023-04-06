I Waited 10 Years To Kill Friend Who Snatched My Boyfriend — Ofili

Anita Ofili, the lady who was arrested on March 26 for allegedly stabbing her friend, Glory Okon, to death in her apartment at Greenville Estate, Ajah area of Lagos, has finally revealed why he committed the murder.

Recounting the ordeal, Ofili said she killed her friend on a fateful day because she snatched her boyfriend about 10 years ago.

It would be recalled that Ofili was arrested after occupants of her building were alerted by a shout for help from her one-room self-contain apartment at 1.20 p.m., penultimate Sunday.

According to some of the occupants in the house, they forced the door open, only to discover Ofili thrusting a kitchen knife into Okon’s neck.

Unfortunately, the victim, who was rushed to the General Hospital on Lagos Island, was confirmed dead, having lost so much blood.

One of the tenants of the building, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to newsmen explained that “the landlord’s daughter was the one that heard the scream.

“She peeped through the window and saw a masked person stabbing a lady. She rushed and called her father, who alerted other tenants that forced the door open, only to discover that the masked person was Anita Ofili.

“The whole room was filled with blood. We discovered that the victim was still breathing. We had to tie Ofili’s legs and hands to prevent her from escaping.

“Before the arrival of the Police, Ofili did not show any sign of remorse. She said she would explain to the Police what happened.

“She claimed the lady in question was her friend and that her action was in revenge for what her friend did to her.”

‘Why I killed her

Meanwhile, the suspect and the deceased had been friends for close to two decades and had attended the same tertiary institution.

They were said to have had a misunderstanding that tore them apart for close to 10 years before they reconciled two weeks ago.

New Telegraph further reports that both of them returned from a party penultimate Sunday.

Giving reasons she committed the act, Ofili said: “Glory and I had been good friends for years, but she betrayed that friendship by snatching my boyfriend.

“I had the intention of marrying him. Her action strained the relationship and we went our separate ways for 10 years. She said.

She further added, “We only reconciled two weeks ago. I invited her to my house and the rest you know.”

However, newsmen gathered that family members of the suspect distanced themselves from Ofili over her action.

One of them, who visited the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, SCIID, yesterday, was heard telling others that “I knew Anita was troublesome, but I never knew she could go to this extent.

“I stopped visiting her over 12 years ago because of her character flaws.”

Meanwhile, a team of detectives visited Ofili’s apartment, yesterday.

Police sources said tramadol suspected to have been used to drug the deceased was recovered.

Benjamin Hundeyin, The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Benjamin said, “At 5.50 p.m., on March 26, a resident of Greenville Estate came to the station to report that he heard someone screaming from the room of one Annie Ofili, that himself and other tenants quickly rushed to the room, forced the door opened only to meet Annie on top of Glory Okon, who came to visit her.”

He added that Ofili held Glory Okon’s throat and stabbed her in the neck and back with a kitchen knife and that they rushed Okon to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

