I want justice for my sister, says sister of girl beheaded by suspected ritualists in Ogun

The elder sister of the young girl murdered in Abeokuta, Ogun State, allegedly for ritual purposes, Okeowo, has called on the government to ensure that her sister’s killers are brought to justice. Okeowo’s younger sister, Rofiat was reportedly killed by her ex-boyfriend and the current boyfriend who are both friends. She had been lured from her house in the evening of Friday to a building where she was beheaded.

While her head was getting burnt inside a pot, a security guard who found the activities of the young boys suspicious alerted the police who swung into action and arrested three of them while her boyfriend fled but was later arrested. In an interview, Rofiat’s sister spoke of the last moments she spent with the deceased before discovering that she had been killed. She said after putting a pot of beans on the fire in the evening, the deceased took permission from her to go out, to which she agreed. She said she had no idea where she was going. Okeowo said, “When it was around 8.30pm, I called her number and asked if she was coming home tonight. She answered saying she was already on her way and almost home. So, I went to bed. “Around 10pm, I called her, only to discover that her number was no longer reachable. I asked her mother if she had seen her daughter, she said no. The following morning, I asked her mother again and she gave the same response. “It was later in the day that I heard that a lady was killed and beheaded in the community. I was suspicious at that moment since I had not seen Rofiat.” She said when she saw the viral video showing the suspects that beheaded the lady, she recognised one of them. This prompted her to carry a photo of the deceased to Adatan Police Station where the Divisional Police Officer told them that she had been murdered. She said their mother who is suffering from hypertension has not been informed of the situation because they are afraid something might happen to her if she hears of it. “If we tell her now and she dies, that will leave us with two dead bodies,” she said She said since they warned Rofiat’s boyfriend to stop seeing her, she had not laid eyes on him, adding that she “finds it surprising that he would be the one to kill her sister.”

