I want my songs to remain evergreen – Daddy Fresh

Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Onyebuchi, popularly known as Daddy Fresh, talks about his career, ghetto music culture, De Pretty Busy Boys Group, Creative Industry Group (CIG), and his latest comeback single, entitled ERORA. The Eleru gbe erue and Faka Fiki Faka exponent also shares his thoughts about Nigerian music industry, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME. Excerpt

You have been away from the scene for quite some time now. Is it deliberate?

Yeah, somehow it’s deliberate. I had to go on a music break for a while to re-strategise on the new reality trends, as a brand and also to boost my style so as not to be counted among the bandwagon of the stereotype kind of music trending in our country today, which does not last for long. I want my songs to remain evergreen. Thank God I got what I wanted, to drop songs from a futuristic perspective.

You have just released a comeback single, titled ERORA, for which video you also released. As some have observed, ERORA is not just a song but the message of the moment. What really inspired ERORA?

What really inspired me is the current happenings in our society and our country at large. The way things are deteriorating from bad to worst. The suffering masses, high level of inflation, bad economy, man inhumanity to man, poor educational system and high rate of school fees. Only the rich can comfortably afford good education for their wards; poor minimum wages that cannot take care of the workers and yet difficult to receive; so much killings in the land, kidnappings and banditry have become the order of the day in our country. There are also injustice, poor health facilities, reason for some of our leaders traveling out for medical checkup and treatment; oil and gas sector very terrible. Zero connection between the government and the citizens, high level of unemployment, high poverty rate, giving room for more robbery cases every day; hooliganism and terrorism, putting us in a great state of discombobulation.

Would it be right to say that with ERORA you have taken a bold step into sociopolitical activism?

Actually, I am not, per se. I am just a voice for the suffering voiceless in our great nation, using my gift from God as a medium to bring our leaders closer to their followers, because there seems to be a big gap. They have to give listening ears to the cries of the suffering masses that trusted and voted them into power, based on their promises…

You were, some months ago, appointed head of the music department of Creative Industry Group (CIG). What should your colleagues, and indeed, Nigerians expect from you in this regard?

CIG… Yes as the Chairman of the Creative industry group music sector. To whom much is given, as the saying goes, a lot is expected. As a man who believes in unity, I’ve been doing my best to bridge the gap between the evergreen (old) artistes and the new generation, for us to have that much needed symbiotic relationship, so as to help rebuild our industry as we are working towards having a unified Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN). CIG is the biggest platform right now uniting our musicians for now, with so many music stakeholders, captains of the industry, ex PMAN presidents, directors and board members of our collecting societies, Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) and Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) are our members. CIG music sector is a matured platform where the new meets with the old and have open and positive conversations on way forward, and to strategise on how to achieve a better and stress-free industry for all Nigerian musicians and entertainers at large. We need to bridge the gap. My job is very tasking, but I thank God for the grace. We’ve started already. We had our maiden edition of our industry night penultimate Friday at Kulture Yard, Off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos. It is going to be a regular night every last Friday of the month, just to encourage ourselves and embrace the spirit of love amongst us as a music family. We have branches and members both home and in the diaspora. That’s one of the reasons we are different. Thanks to our able national president, Amb Felix Duke.

You were a founding member of the music group De Pretty Busy Boys which comprises Daddy Showkey, Cashman Davies and Sexy Pretty. How was group formed?

The Pretty Busy Boys…I was the leader and lead vocalist/song writer and composer. It was formed in 1988 at Number 14 Oluwa Street, Olodi Apapa, in my room, to be precise.

How was your experience with De Pretty Busy Boys?

Not so good experience, but a stepping stone to whom I’ve become today, a man of the people and for the people…

How is your relationship with members of the group today?

My relationship with my Pretty Busy Boys members is normal, but all boys then are men now, and taking care their businesses

Do you think the vibrant ghetto music culture is still alive today in Ajegunle today?

Yes the ghetto music culture is still very much alive in Ajegunle (AJ) today. The new breeds are still seeing me and my brand then as an institution of learning with the legacy ‘Ive created in ‘AJ’ city as the pioneer and torchbearer and also with numerous music honours like the Aasiwaju of All Ajegunle Musicians, many awards etc.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry today?

Nigeria music industry is going through a transition process, with the hope of coming up greater and better.

What happened to galala or ghetto music, of which you were its leading voice at a time?

Galala music style was a passing phase to the next level. I’ve evolved to the next level, dropped it in the archive as a study for our new generation, but for old school sake and for my teaming fans, once in a while I do some throw-backs.

What inspired your songs, Elerugbe Erue, Faka Fiki Faka and Fiji fa?

‘Elerugberure’ and ‘Faka fiki faka’ were inspired by ills of my immediate environment. I tried to discourage the act of stressing the body immorally amongst our younger female folks and also tried to warn them to abstain from illicit and unprotected sex. To stop the idea of so much abortion and so many untimely deaths, just as my contributions towards a healthy and happy society.

Any plans to release an album this year?

Why? My album…? Working with God, I follow His instructions. I will keep you posted.

Which of your songs would you say is your favourite song?

To be honest with you, I love all my songs. They all fit into different genres to suit different moods, styles and occasions, as a crossover singer.

Growing up, did you experience any form of bullying?

Bullying when growing up? As an Ajegunle brought up, bullying is like a rehearsal. Nothing panics us, despite the fact that I was a very easy smooth young guy, my voice and my looks were my escape security from bullies.

How did you handle it?

I can’t remember them, because the love I do get from people is enormous. Besides, my voice always wins me more love than bullying.

Any regrets so far?

Regrets? It has been taken care of already. I won’t make such a mistake. BAAAD ENVIOUS FRIENEMY, that I took as a blood brother. It’s a lesson; not a regret. I still love all and all …but not with eyes closed again.

How do you unwind?

I do unwind most times with my family after my lessons. Right now, my favorite spot is the studio. Singing and doing new songs gives me better joy, except when I am out of the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...