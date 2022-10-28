I want to add more African heroes to world cinema – Okpue

Award-winning UK-based Nigerian filmmaker, Ogo Okpue, is behind several creative projects that cut across films, branding, creative strategy, motion graphics and 3D animation. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his new film, A Song From The Dark, which got six nominations at AMAA 2022; why he loves horror, thriller and the action genres among other issues. Excerpt

Catface, your short film, earned you an award, and now A Song From The Dark, your first feature has six AMAA nominations. How does that make you feel?

It feels great when your work is recognised especially as it was self-produced. I had a great team on both films and they were both ambitious projects for the budgets and timelines we had. Also these are not the type of stories the system as a whole encourages black filmmakers to make; so getting these back to back recognition from these separate great organisations means a lot.

What makes A Song From The Dark tick?

The inspiration of the story dates back to a certain period of my childhood when my family would visit my grandmother in our village. She happened to be a well-respected traditionalist. Tales of her would intrigue us and as I grew older I regretted not knowing her more. She was an enigma and I wondered what it would have been like if some of her tales were captured in books. The world of African mysticism has not been explored enough in world cinema. And most times it is vilified. America has superman and Ironman, the United Kingdom has James Bond and Harry Potter. Japan, China has flying swordsmen and mystical ninjas. What do we have? I think in Africa, our superheroes have slept long enough, African stories are as diverse and as entertaining as the continent itself so I thought why not add more African heroes to the fictional world of cinema.

You waited a while with the short film genre before making a feature film. Is this deliberate?

There are quite a few reasons why I waited for ages before making my first feature. I wanted to understand the medium of narrative storytelling and discover my filmmaking voice and as well hone my craft in specific areas before attempting the mammoth task of making a feature. It’s such a complicated beast and you could fall flat if you don’t know what you are doing.

How challenging are both forms of filmmaking?

Making features requires a lot more stamina: psychological, emotional and physical stamina. First of all, your prep to post timeline is longer and then the marketing and sales part of it makes you feel like you are being drawn and quartered especially if you want to see it do well commercially.

You wear many hats in the creative industry; how succinctly would you like to be described?

I am a multi-media creative. I believe and actually some of my clients believe this as well, that artists with multiple skills, strong attention to details and lots of energy, shouldn’t be boxed into one area of expertise. If God gave you gifts that are needed in the world, why bury it. Imagine, if Leonardo Da Vinci was born in our time, he’d probably be painting, coding apps, writing books, designing cars and shooting films.

How did you begin the journey into the creative world?

I have always loved the arts especially when it came to storytelling. My older brothers taught me how to draw when I was around 5, and I was drawing my own comics and selling them when I got to primary school, though that didn’t last long. It’s hard for me to pinpoint my key artistic influences growing up as they were so many and they evolved as I got older. It was an eclectic mix. I was definitely very aware from a very young age that I wanted to do something artistic and creative with my life. I knew I wasn’t going to work as a lawyer, banker, engineer etc. Now what that job was, I had no idea which is the reason why my pursuit for it led me to doing many things along the way. I tried different things during my teenage years until I came across an American animated website called 2dvanced.com. It belonged to a California-based company called 2advanced Studios. This was during the years of macromedia flash. I was blown away when I saw what 2advanced Studios was doing. They were making amazing-looking animated websites for brands all over the world. They turned these websites into short cinematic and highly interactive experiences. They literally made buttoned-down organisations look hip and cool and that was it for me. I got the tool, learnt it, pitched to a few companies and in time, brands and a few celebrities started paying me to create their websites and animated portfolios. I evolved from that over time, eventually got hired to join the brand communications team of a former leading bank in Nigeria and when I decided I needed more exposure and evolve my craft, I applied for an MA in England and moved over. It is when I started schooling in England that my interest in narrative filmmaking peaked. You seem to have a knack for horror films, considering the works you have churned out so far? Well, I do love horror, thriller and the action genres. I enjoy the suspense and cinematic possibilities with these three genres. Horror has a wide array of subgenres. Some of them I’m not a big fan of… the body horror subgenre. So you’ll never see me make a complete body horror or a full on slasher film, no disrespect to these sub-genres though as they are equally hard to make. The ones I gravitate towards are supernatural, folk and psychological horror which is where most of my works fall under. They are quite layered and they have a lot more to say. And I feel the terror that emits from these sub genres feel more organic. Also from a commercial point of view, when you have very limited resources, horror films as a whole, are the most practical to make and sell internationally if commercial filmmaking is what you want to do. I will definitely love to make an action film or full on gritty thriller though hence why I always have thriller and some action elements in my works as I find it fun to make.

Africa seems to be lagging behind, in terms of animated films, despite having the content to play in that sector. What could be done to change the situation?

To get animation right requires a lot of time and capital. We already have the skills and passion for animation across Africa. It’s the finance that we need. I have a few animated projects that are fully developed with animators attached; all we need is funds to get them into production. I actually pitched one of the projects to Disney and Turner a few years ago at a children’s content conference in Sheffield, England but they were not ready then to invest in Afrocentric IP then. I think that has changed and the world is ready for us now, so it’s something I’ll be looking into soon.

How do you balance family and work pressure?

I have one lovely wife and two boisterous boys. Work life balance is hard, but I hope to achieve some form of balance someday. Other than that, my family life is great.

What new projects are you currently pursuing?

I have quite a few film projects in various stages of development. They all span thriller, horror, epic and action genres. Some have to be shot in Nigeria and some overseas. I also have two animation projects that I am keen to get off the ground. They do require substantial financing but if we can get it off the ground, they’ll be a game changer for African animation.

