I want to be a role model in lifting the poor – Osborn Nweze

The 21st century Nigerian youths are different, many of them with the potential to create a change are driven by things that counts for nothing, and, consequently, it is largely difficult to find shining examples. Apart from the grueling terrain they grow in, many of them fail to have a sense of direction for themselves.

This is why it is heart-warming and worthy of celebrating that Osborn Nweze Umahi, son of David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, is a beacon of hope.

Osborn Nweze has all the good things of life on a platter of gold, but his sense of responsibility and maturity at just 23, is bewildering.

The entrepreneur and businessman is the founder of Osborn Foundation and Managing Director of Brass Oil and Construction Limited, one of the family’s line of business. He is highly admired by many for the great impact he is making through his foundation, particularly in education, helping poor children have access to education and providing them with writing materials and books.

The visionary and humanitarian personality is inspiring a generation of responsible young leaders and change agents. Osborne Nweze, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Lapalm Royal Resort and Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, is a highly insightful individual.

The handsome young man, who moved to London at the age of 15,

did not lose touch with the reality that characterizes the struggles of the indigent in the country, and that emphasizes why he resident in Nigeria to champion better life for others.

The crucial way Osborn Nweze has taken up the fight to pull the poor up, is the intervention in education, which he described as “investing in people”.

“I believe the most important investment you can make above every other thing, is your investment into the lives of people. I want to be an example that the next generation can look up to. I want to be a good role model, a person who put in all efforts into uplifting the society at large. I believe this is the most important thing a person should aspire to become, being a good role model for the next generation,” he said.

