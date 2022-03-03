Metro & Crime

I want to be a role model in lifting the poor – Osborn Nweze

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on I want to be a role model in lifting the poor – Osborn Nweze

 

The 21st century Nigerian youths are different, many of them with the potential to create a change are driven by things that counts for nothing, and, consequently, it is largely difficult to find shining examples. Apart from the grueling terrain they grow in, many of them fail to have a sense of direction for themselves.

This is why it is heart-warming and worthy of celebrating that Osborn Nweze Umahi, son of David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, is a beacon of hope.

Osborn Nweze has all the good things of life on a platter of gold, but his sense of responsibility and maturity at just 23, is bewildering.

The entrepreneur and businessman is the founder of Osborn Foundation and Managing Director of Brass Oil and Construction Limited, one of the family’s line of business. He is highly admired by many for the great impact he is making through his foundation, particularly in education, helping poor children have access to education and providing them with writing materials and books.

The visionary and humanitarian personality is inspiring a generation of responsible young leaders and change agents. Osborne Nweze, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Lapalm Royal Resort and Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, is a highly insightful individual.

The handsome young man, who moved to London at the age of 15,
did not lose touch with the reality that characterizes the struggles of the indigent in the country, and that emphasizes why he resident in Nigeria to champion better life for others.

The crucial way Osborn Nweze has taken up the fight to pull the poor up, is the intervention in education, which he described as “investing in people”.

“I believe the most important investment you can make above every other thing, is your investment into the lives of people. I want to be an example that the next generation can look up to. I want to be a good role model, a person who put in all efforts into uplifting the society at large. I believe this is the most important thing a person should aspire to become, being a good role model for the next generation,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court forfeits N250m diverted from NDDC to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N250 million allegedly diverted from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Federal Government. The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Arguing the motion, EFCC’s […]
Metro & Crime

Isa Funtua buried in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

OBJ, Lawal, Kalu, Tinubu, others mourn The remains of businessman and former Chairman, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, was yesterday laid to rest in Abuja, amidst tributes. Funtua died on Monday night after he suffered a sudden heart attack while undergoing routine medical check up. The septuagenarian was buried at […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 18 frontline health workers test positive in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has on Friday disclosed that 18 frontline health workers have tested positive to coronavirus. Making this known, Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Makusidi said while reacting to questions from the members of the State House of Assembly adhoc Committee on COVID-19 taskforce activities that they are among the figures recorded in the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica