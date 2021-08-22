I want to be one of Nigeria’s finest strikers, says Mbata

AS Roma Academy Abuja youngster, Victor Mbata, has said he wants to be one of Nigeria’s finest strikers in the future. Mbata pulled off a man-of-thematch performance on Saturday and scored twice to help AS Roma Academy Abuja, beat Starlite Football Club 2-0 in a friendly match. The young attacker said after the match that he is loving life at the academy and he is focused on being one of the best strikers to have come out of Nigeria. “I want to be one of the best strikers in Nigeria, with the right education, I can achieve this,” he said. “I strongly believe in AS Roma Academy Abuja to give me that leverage.” Mbata troubled his markers with his pace and agility each time AS Roma surge forward making it difficult for Starlite defenders to cope during the game.

