Sports

I want to be one of Nigeria’s finest strikers, says Mbata

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

AS Roma Academy Abuja youngster, Victor Mbata, has said he wants to be one of Nigeria’s finest strikers in the future. Mbata pulled off a man-of-thematch performance on Saturday and scored twice to help AS Roma Academy Abuja, beat Starlite Football Club 2-0 in a friendly match. The young attacker said after the match that he is loving life at the academy and he is focused on being one of the best strikers to have come out of Nigeria. “I want to be one of the best strikers in Nigeria, with the right education, I can achieve this,” he said. “I strongly believe in AS Roma Academy Abuja to give me that leverage.” Mbata troubled his markers with his pace and agility each time AS Roma surge forward making it difficult for Starlite defenders to cope during the game.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Super Eagles ready to extend unbeaten streak with Cameroon friendly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Super Eagles say they are determined to extend an unbeaten streak of five matches when they confront the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital in an international friendly on Friday evening. Three-time African champions Nigeria have not lost a match since they were edged by the […]
Sports

BetKing unveiled as lead sponsor for 3rd MoC Grand Prix

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Digital entertainment and sports technology company, BetKing, was on Monday announced as the lead sponsor of the 3rd Making of Champions (MoC) Grand Prix. The organisers of the event that started on Tuesday, March 30 at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Nigeria made the announcement during a virtual press conference. The 3rd MoC […]
Sports

Another sports tragedy as Olympic badminton gold medallist collapses, dies during match

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday (June 14). The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said in a statement that former player Candra Wijaya witnessed Kido collapse while playing badminton at […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica