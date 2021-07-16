I want to be remembered for changing lives with my music – Cyllabus

Young, dynamic and creative afro-beat artiste, Oluwadamilare Remilekun, otherwise known as Cyllabus, is gradually carving a niche for himself as an upwardly mobile singer with potentials to be great. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the Ogun state-born artiste talks about his love for good music, growing up and the next big step for him

Why did you choose music?

I love sounds an as well derive satisfaction in it. Apart from that, I have no specific reason for choosing music; I feel like it my destiny to do music. So I am just in the music industry to do what gives me satisfaction.

How long have you been doing music professionally, how did you get into the trade?

I started writing music when I was a kid. I have been composing songs to entertain myself not knowing I was gradually carving a niche. But, professionally I would say I started music in 2014.

What were the challenges at the inception of your career?

There are lots of challenges but that’s what makes us stronger. I am a fighter and I will keep fighting until the goal is achieved. All said, there have been a lot of challenges in the financial aspect, level of acceptance. But, I would say it’s been very big and great.

Your genre of music is afro-beat. Why afro-beat?

Since I was a kid I have loved listening to Fela, King Wasiu, Pasuma and a lot of the oldies/ legends because they have been an inspiration to me and have continued taking our music to the world. Their sounds are great for the upcoming artiste. But, I feel that what I am bringing, my sound is different and unique from every other existing sound.

What difference would you like your fans to know about you in the music industry?

Like I said, my sound is very different from what currently exists in the music industry, because I have extra-ordinary sounds in my music, I do Fuji style mixed with Afro. I want to make music that would always make my fans happy, I just want to impress my fans at all times in such a way whenever they hear my sound, it is always new to them.

What message does your music preach as you are aware of the negative ones most songs give today?

My music passes so many positive messages, messages that motivate, inspire, that gives hope to the hopeless and love. Everybody has their choice but my kind of music has a mes-sage to try and inspire people, mostly the youth to be focused.

Do you think your kind of afro-beat is different from what we are used to?

Yes, my sound is quite different because the way I arrange, compose and pass messages is a little different in my way, my own style.

Who are your role models in the industry? Why?

King Wasiu Ayinde, Sunny Ade, Pasuma, Tuface, Wande Coal and other legends who have been there before me and have promoted our music.

We are aware of the challenges to penetrate the industry, how have you been able to pull through to this level?

Life isn’t a bed of roses, the challenges in getting into a studio, getting a good producer, distributing the song and all are actually painstaking. But I think determination and hardwork is what pulls you through, not only in music, in life generally. And above all, God’s grace has brought me this far.

What are your plans for collaboration or working with bigger artiste?

Definitely, there are lots of plans working with A-list artists like Davido, Wizkid, Olamide and others, but the challenge is just acceptance and getting the right links to them. I know they all will surely want to collaborate with me once they listen to my music.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself in the biggest stage, doing music for not just Nigeria but for the world, doing collaboration with the finest in the industry. I see myself winning Grammy Awards like Burna Boy, a big shout out to Burna. He is a source of inspiration to me and upcoming artiste around.

Upcoming artistes have always had issue with their female fans. How do you plan to handle it?

Yes, as an artist you will definitely go through a lot because most ladies listen to music more than guys because they give more vibes. So, an artiste needs to be calm to them all. Of course, my fans are the reason I am being recognized and I hope they keep loving and appreciating my music. The beautiful thing is that we both know when to draw the lines.

Crave for sex, drugs and crime among the youths seems to be on the increase, can you talk about this as it relates to the entertainment industry…

See, the issue of drugs I don’t think is synonymous with the entertainment industry alone. I believe it depends on how one is brought up and how close or your relationship with God. A lot of artistes don’t do drugs, we just have to keep praying for our youths and also pray for our nation, we don’t have another country than Nigeria.

What is the craziest thing that has happened to you as an artiste?

I think that was when I bounced from entering a live concert in Lagos on three different occasions. It was not funny, but I believe those are some the prize once has to pay as an upcoming artiste.

What kind of support did you get from your parents on your music ambition?

Really it’s been crazy because my parents never wanted me to do music, because they believe musicians are not responsible but with time they gave their support and prayers because they can’t choose for me.

How challenging has it been?

Like I said earlier, it’s been very stressful and challenging because the big names are not easy to get to work with, they don’t give upcoming artiste support forgetting where they came from. I believe one can only rise by lifting others. The corporate bodies are not interested in the upcom- ing artistes, so one has to sort financial support alone and also the issue of piracy is really not helping.

What is your impression about the music industry?

To be honest, the Nigeria music industry has grown and come to be reckoned with across the world. Our music is being heard more now compared to when I was a little kid. Everywhere you go to this day you hear our music and I feel we can look up to the positive side of the industry. Just recently, Burna Boy won a Grammy Award, what more can we ask for?

With your experience so far, how do you think the big names can make it easier for upcoming artistes?

See, when you help someone to rise, it will definitely add to your profile. Fans and people get to know you more and that alone can bring you recognition. They should just show some love to upcoming artiste and help in any capacity they can.

What would you like to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered for so many things. I want to be remembered for doing good music, changing lives with my brand of music. Let me start by saying my sound for now. I also want to be remembered as a living legend like Davido, Wizkid, Tuface, Fela and lots more, of course I know it’s by hardwork and I am here to make sure I work to emulate the best in the industry.

What’s your greatest fear in life?

I know a lot of people will say death. But, I don’t fear death because no matter what or how long we live on earth, we will all surely die one day. But, my fear is where will I be after death? I think of this every time.

Like this: Like Loading...