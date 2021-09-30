I want to build on achievements in last four years – Kida

The outgoing president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has revealed why he is trying to return as the president of the federation as he urged the delegates to look at what he has achieved in the last four years. According to Kida, he has taken basketball in Nigeria to another height and need to return to the top so as to build on the achievements so far. Speaking with our correspondent, the former basketball player said the last four years have been record breaking for the federation. “My interest is to build on what we have done in the last four years, which has been record breaking,” Kida said. “We have achieved a lot when it comes to basketball in Nigeria. Yes we didn’t have a Premier League the way we wanted it, but we compensated for that by having sponsorship and organising every division of our men basketball leagues. “We had both the men Division 1 and 2, something that has never been done before, which means we are awakening the grassroots basketball and I really take pride with that alongside other members of the outgoing board.”

