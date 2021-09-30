I want to build on achievements in last four years – Kida

The outgoing president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has revealed why he is trying to return as the president of the federation as he urged the delegates to look at what he has achieved in the last four years. According to Kida, he has taken basketball in Nigeria to another height and need to return to the top so as to build on the achievements so far. Speaking with our correspondent, the former basketball player said the last four years have been record breaking for the federation. “My interest is to build on what we have done in the last four years, which has been record breaking,” Kida said. “We have achieved a lot when it comes to basketball in Nigeria. Yes we didn’t have a Premier League the way we wanted it, but we compensated for that by having sponsorship and organising every division of our men basketball leagues. “We had both the men Division 1 and 2, something that has never been done before, which means we are awakening the grassroots basketball and I really take pride with that alongside other members of the outgoing board.”
Related Articles
Okowa declares manhunt for sports, entertainment stars
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has vowed to finish strong on his ‘Made in Delta Talent Hunt’ for exemplary youths that will sustain the unbroken records of the oil rich state in sports and entertainment industry. The governor, who said the state has produced stars like Late Stephen Keshi, Jay-Jay Okocha, Blessing Okagbare, Victor […]
Izugbokwe hails standard of members at Luik Tennis tourneywhich
The Chief Executive Officer of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club, Uzonna Izugbokwe, has expressed his satisfaction on the performance of members of the club at the recently concluded 4th annual Luik Tennis and Recreation Club Member Tennis League. Speaking with our correspondent, Izugbokwe revealed that the members have shown that they are one big […]
Amokachi: Eagles can’t excel with Rohr in charge
Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi has declared the Nigeria senior national team cannot make any progress with German Coach, Gernot Rohr, still in charge. Amokachi had severally criticised Rohr who he believes has not done well in taking the Super Eagles to the next level since he was employed in 2016. Although Rohr’s tenure […]
