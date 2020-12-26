I want to develop more content creators – Tunde Fatuntele

Osun State-born Digital Marketer, Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde, says he plans to develop more content creators to meet up with market demands.

In a chat with our Correspondent, Fatuntele said, the demands for content creators in the digital space was rapidly increasing, which has necessitated his quest to train more youths in that area.

He stated that his practice in Advertising, Digital Marketing and Social Media Influencing spans over 10 years.

And in recognition of his digital contributions, in 2015, he won the Best Use of Social Media Scream Award. In 2018, he won the Online Publicist Winner Screams Award, and in 2019, he won the best use of Social media Scream all youth awards

“It will be a delight to see young talents grow and make it big. I will keep developing as much as I can,” Fatuntele said.

