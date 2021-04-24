I want to know why my husband was killed –Grieving wife

The love between Chukwudi Chukwu and Juliana Nnamani metamorphosed into traditional marriage. But as they were preparing for White Wedding on May 1 (next month) the worst happened as UCHENNA INYA reports

Chukwudi Collins Chukwu, 35, from Amoji Nenwe in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State and Juliana Nnamani, 23 of same place became friends and their friendship led to marriage They did their traditional marriage on March 6, 2021 and were getting ready for the White Wedding on May 1, 2021, when a self-acclaimed vigilante shot the man dead in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during a wake keep. Chukwu, a driver, was shot at the right side of his shoulder from a close range when he attended a wake at Obiozara in the local government on Friday, April 16, 2021.

His wife, Juliana said she was still in shock over the development as she did her best to stop the husband from attending the wake. She called on the police to ensure diligent prosecution of the culprit who killed her husband. She said: “I am not happy over the killing of my husband. I wasn’t expecting it at all because the night before he was killed, he came to my shop and told me that he was going for outside work. I told him that he should not go but he refused and I allowed him to go that night.

I later called him on the telephone about 8:pm and he told me that he just got to where he was going, I said no problem and he told me that he would be back in the morning. “In the morning, I called his number again and it was switched-off, I called his second line because he had two phone lines and that it was also switched-off. I became uncomfortable and everybody was calling me on the phone asking if he was back. One of them wanted to tell me what happened but did not. I kept trying his lines and they were still not going through. “Then on Sunday morning, my brother who lives abroad called me and asked me how far and I said fine.

I greeted him and he asked me about my husband and I told him that he went for outside work; he cut the call and called me again. When he called me again, he asked: “did you say your husband went for outside work? I said yes. He then asked: “why do I see his pictures on internet written RIP?” I said no, it’s not my husband and that he went for outside work. My brother cut the call again. “I then called my younger sister and told her what our brother said and she said it’s a lie. By 7:30pm, people started coming to my house and I was wondering what happened. I saw my two brothers, my younger sister and elders.

They came to our parlour and called me outside and told me what happened, that it was true that my husband is dead. “I want to know the people that killed my husband, I want to know the reason they killed him because my husband was a gentle man; he didn’t have problems. But they just killed him by taking him to Ebonyi, I don’t understand. We were planning to wed on May 1 and they just killed him like that. I have not seen his corpse; I don ‘t know where they kept the corpse. I want justice on my husband’s death, I am devastated over his death, I am not happy”.

A friend whom the deceased accompanied to the wake, Innocent Ezeogo, told our correspondent that the gunman approached them shortly after their arriving the venue. He said that they protested against the move and when they stood up to leave the venue, the gunman shot his friend dead.

“I am his friend, we attended a wake at Nediokpa Village in Okposi when a gun-wielding man, identified as Hosanna Aju, opened fire on him. “The gunman approached us shortly after our arrival at the venue and insisted on firing a shot in our midst. We protested against the move and when we stood up to leave the venue, the gunman shot my friend dead,” Ezeogo said. A brother to the deceased, Henry Emeka Chukwu, emphasized that the incident was a pointer to the number of illegal arms in circulation in the country and called on the police to recover such arms to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

He alleged that the suspect, Hosana Aju, did not make any attempt to help in resuscitating the deceased but instead absconded from the scene. “ T h e suspect was aided to go into hiding by a local chief and probably some of his local vigilante members in their community including hiding the gun used by the suspect.”

He demands a thorough investigation by Police in order to bring everyone who contributed or even aided the hiding of the suspect and his gun to book and penalised in accordance with the law. “My late brother, Chukwudi Collins Chukwu, attended a wake at Obiozara, Okposi in Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State on April 16, 2021, alongside his friend, Innocent Ezeogo, who originally hails from Okposi. “The deceased left Enugu with his friend (mentioned above) just after 8pm after informing his wife about the trip to Ebonyi State. “On getting to Obiozara, Okposi, the deceased called his wife to confirm that he and his friend had arrived safely at the wake venue in Obiozara.

“The deceased and his friend were immediately offered the seats reserved for them by the host, Nnamdi Donatus Eze, who lost his father in-law. “Within a minute, the suspect, Hosana Aju, arrived at the scene with a locally made gun and offered to shoot his gun in the air for the deceased and his friend, which they declined. “The suspect then made a few attempts to shoot his gun in the air but the gun did not fire and at that point, the deceased and his friend decided to move away from the suspect for their own safety. “While moving away from the suspect, my brother was shot at the right shoulder by Hosana Aju from close range and he fell to the ground.

“The suspect did not make any attempt to help in resuscitating the deceased but instead seized the opportunity to flee. The deceased was shortly declared dead by a Medical Doctor in a local hospital. My name is Henry Emeka Chukwu, a military Ppersonnel and the deceased was my brother. “The deceased recently got married in a traditional ceremony and was due to be wedded on May 1, 2021. We just can’t let this horrible tragedy slide.

“I am handling this process on behalf of my entire family, seeking for the utmost justice for our beloved brother, Chukwudi Collins Chukwu, before we can lay him to rest. “My family’s attorney has been advised to pursue the maximum penalty which I believe should be a death sentence in this case.

“I want a thorough investigation by the Police in order to bring everyone who contributed or even aided the hiding of the suspect and his gun brought to book and penalised in accordance with the law.” State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Oda, who confirmed the incident, explained that the culprit had been arrested and that investigations revealed that he was not a vigilante in Okposi and could not explain the source of a locally made double barrel short gun which he used to commit the crime.

Oda said plans had been concluded to arraign the suspect and called on community leaders in the state to report any person in possession of illegal firearms to the police. “He could not explain the source of a locally-made double barrel gun, which he allegedly used to commit the crime,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...