I Want To Represent Ado-Odo/Ota Constituency 1 in Ogun Assembly To Empower My People- Bolaji Kelani

A young entrepreneur and tourism/hospitality expert, Mr. Bolaji Kelani has said that he wanted to view for a seat in the Ogun State House of Assembly from Ado-Odo/Ota Constituency 1 in 2023 to make life better for his people.

Bolaji Kelani, who inherited politics from his ageing father, Alhaji Mukaila Kelani, said in an interview that time had come for the youth to join politics.

The widely traveled politician and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated in an interview that he had looked around the state, and discovered that things were not being done right, adding that if vibrant youths with knowledge, understandings and thinking could be in positions of authority they can change things in the state, in the local governments and even in the country.

“That was why I decided to come in since some people are not doing it well. Look at a country like France, look at their President, Macron, he is a youth and everything has changed in France since he got to power.

“Despite COVID-19, a lot of things have changed positively in their economy. He invited international counterparts to build their economy.

“So if we youths are in charge, there are a lot of strategies and thinking that we can bring in and make things better. That was why I felt that we should join the leaders to do it better and change the face of politics in Nigeria,” he said.

The aspiring lawmaker stressed that he wanted to be the voice of his constituents and the voice of the youths, saying that there were a lot of things the people of the constituency needed.

He said: “I want our voice to be heard and our impact should really be felt in a positive way.

“I want to be the mouthpiece of my people, everybody cannot be there, it is only one person and they need someone, who has the people at the centre of his heart.

“I want everything to change, which is why I want to be in the state house of assembly from 2023.”

While saying that he would not.condemn the legislators in the country, Kelani said that some of them don’t speak about what their people want, and that Nigeria as a country needed a lot of changes in terms of stomach infrastructure, basic amenities, empowerment, employment amongst others.

He however, urged the people to disregard money politics, stating that everything in Nigeria is not about money again, and that the youths have become wiser.

“Sharing money during primary and general elections is what we are trying to tackle.

“Poverty has caused a lot of havocs in Nigeria. It is not that N1,000 or N5,000 that they will give you during elections that will cover you for four years that would be in office.

“We are trying to speak to our people to understand what they should do.

“I did a youth empowerment programme in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and the turn out of the youths was massive.

“The training programme, tagged; “Intensive Masters Training on Ticketing & Tourism Management” took place between February 7 and 12, 2022 at NA Dehinde Memorial Hall, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Secretariat, Ogun State.

“We wanted to train 60 youths, but 110 of them came around and it gave me that happiness that things have changed. Now, the youths, elderly ones and widows are not looking for cheap money, they are looking for someone that can represent them.

“That was why I have been telling them that whoever gives them money during elections should be rejected because they are more than that. What matters most is for us to give them how to catch fish and not to give them fish to eat,” he said.

Speaking further, Kelani said that there were a lot of empowerment to be done, and that if as a tour operator, and tourism professional he could have his people in mind, other people should be able to follow suit.

He then promised that if he got into office, he would use his profession to help his people and find people of like minds that could give the people what they wanted.

“I have friends in the computer sector, in agriculture, and in other areas that will join me to do this. We will empower the youths, give them jobs and reduce poverty in the country,” he said.

While thanking the Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Hon. Sheriff Adewale Musa for supporting the training programme, he revealed that out of 110 students, 15 students were given scholarship awards and that when they finish “they will be like us. They can give back to the community.

“It comes from me to them and they would also do for others and our local government would be one of the best in the state in the area of reduction of unemployment.”

Kelani praised Governor Dapo Abiodun of of the state for “doing great jobs within four years,” adding that four years were not enough to work things out.

“You can see what he has been doing. Look at the road in Agbara area of Ado-Odo/Ota LG, he commissioned it recently. There are a lot of projects on ground that the Governor is working on.

“I believe that if they give him a second term, the spirit of Ogun State would further come into play. This would be in addition to the plans of other officials that would work with him. He is doing so much for the state and we need to commend and support him,” he said.

On the crises bedeviling the APC, Kelani expressed optimism that it would soon be a thing of the past, stressing that members of a family fight and that they still come together later.

“There is nothing like fighting, it’s just a matter of understanding one another. By the grace of God, we will do the convention.

“How many years did the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rule Nigeria and they did not achieve anything. But since the APC took over in 2015, we have done a lot of great things. I believe that in 2023 both at the federal, state and other levels the APC will win,” he said.

Commenting on the state of security in Nigeria, the politician advised the government to work on the security agencies such as the police and others, mobilise them, give them good equipment, take care of them and increase their salaries so that they can feel secured and secure the citizens

Bolaji Kelani, MITPN, MTHC, is a native of Sango Ota, Ogun State. He is a member of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, Association of Tourism & Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Tour Operators, African Tourism Association, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies.

He is the Director of studies, Aerovessel School of Aviation and Tourism Management, Chief Executive Officer of Aerovessel Travels and Tours Ltd, Chief Executive Officer of Ollyrhymes Global Resources Ltd.

He is a Bachelor of Science holder in Computer science and Master’s Degree holder in Information Technology from National Open University of Nigeria and a holder of Diploma in Computer Science from the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu. He also holds an Advance Diploma Certificate and MBA in Business Management from International Business Management Institute Berlin, Germany.

Kelani holds professional certificates in travel and tourism, a Post Graduate Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management from National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, and he has over a decade experience in the Travel and Tourism industry.

He has gained knowledge and certification in Ticketing and Reservation in both Amadeus, Galileo and Sabre.

He is a Nigeria Tourism Specialist, Dubai Expert, South Africa Expert, Spain Expert, Ireland Expert, BritAgent, Aussie Expert with certificate.

He is the winner of Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria 2020 and also inducted into 100 Tourism Club the same year.

He has also contributed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria through empowerment in aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality.

