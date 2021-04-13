Sports

I want to score in every game, says Aribo

Super Eagles and Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has said he wants to score in every game he plays after he took his tally to seven with the goal against Hibernian on Sunday.

 

Aribo fired in a volley in the 20th minute which broke the deadlock at Ibrox Stadium before Ryan Kent’s second half effort secured maximum points for the hosts with a 2-1 victory.

 

The 24-year-old is enjoying his best goalscoring form in Scotland with seven goals in 27 league matches, four goals more than he scored in his debut campaign in 2019-20.

 

The Nigeria international’s stunning strike has drawn praise from manager Steven Gerrard who described it as ‘a good goal’ but in his personal assessment, Aribo said he had waited too long.

 

He had last scored against  Dundee United back in February. “It has been a long time coming,” Aribo told the club website. “I want to keep scoring goals in every single game I play so I’m happy for myself that I could get the opening goal for the team.

 

It is nice finishing, I just watched it from Sky and I took my time to finish it.” Sunday’s victory stretched Rangers’ unbeaten streak in the Scottish top-flight to 34 matches and the league

 

 

champions are 20-points ahead of second-placed Celtic with four games remaining.

 

Aribo described the team spirit in Steven Gerrard’s team and how they have managed to maintain their impressive league run this season.

 

“We go into every single game knowing what we want to do. We want to get the three points.

 

We stayed strong, stayed together, kept fighting, kept pushing and we were able to get the three points at the end.” he added.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
