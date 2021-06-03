News

I want to see all Nigerians employed, Atiku declares four days after Dubai return

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that his primary vision for all Nigerians is to ensure that they are all gainfully employed. Abubakar, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections disclosed this in a post on his verified Facebook account @Atiku. The former VP, who just returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last Saturday, joined the governor of Adamawa state Mr. Ahmadu Fintiri and others on Monday, to commission the ultra-modern corporate headquarters of Standard Micro Finance Bank, Woven Sack Plant and Shrink Laminate Plant, all under the Priam Group in Yola.

